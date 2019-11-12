Amisha Baxla magic helps Tigresses beat Bembem Devi’s Cheetahs

Kalyani, November 11: Two early goals from Tigresses helped the Priya PV-coached side register a 2-1 win over Cheetahs in the second game of the FSDL organised Hero U-17 Women’s Tournament here on Monday. Amisha Baxla (3’) scored and set up Karen Estrocio (6’) before Reet Kashyap (67’) got Cheetahs a consolation goal.

Cheetahs head coach and Indian football legend Oinam Bembem Devi saw her charges drop on the backfoot after a defence-splitting pass from the Tigresses midfield which witnessed the Jharkhand-born Baxla flash in from the right wing to finish with perfection.

Estrocio was then assisted by Baxla as the girls in blue romped up a two-goal cushion within six minutes. Aveka Singh dictated proceedings from midfield as Tigresses held on comfortably.

Inspiration was not far away for the Cheetahs with Bembem Devi’s guidance from the touchline. A better show in the second half was rewarded with a glorious long range-goal from Reet Kashyap after defensive naivety from the Tigresses.

Tigresses who joined Lionesses on top of the table will now face Panthers on Wednesday, while Lionesses will lock horns with Cheetahs on the same day.

Aimed at scouting the best talents to form U-17 team ahead of India’s participation and hosting of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2020, the championship sets pace to country’s preparation for the mega event.