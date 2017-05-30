Are India set to play Russia in a friendly this year?

October could see Stephen Constantine's India play a big friendly.

Russia could play a friendly against India this year

In what will be one of the biggest matches in Indian football history, the Blue Tigers could face 2018 World Cup hosts Russia in October’s international break.

Sources close to Sportskeeda can confirm that the All India Football Federation (AIFF) are locked in talks with the Russian Football Union (RFU) in a bid to arrange a friendly fixture between India and Russia before India’s crucial AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifier at home against Macau. However, nothing has been finalised yet.

Russia, by virtue of being the hosts of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, have a relatively competitive fixture-free schedule until the World Cup comes around, and their only possible slot for a friendly against India this year is in October.

The international break in October is from the 2nd to the 10th of October, and India’s game against Macau is on the 10th. The Blue Tigers are scheduled to play a friendly match on 4th October in preparation for the Macau game, and their opponents for that game are yet to be announced. If the talks go well, India will entertain the 2008 European Championship semi-finalists at home.

India have started their Asian Cup qualification campaign well with a win away to Myanmar. The Blue Tigers next face the Kyrgyz Republic in Bengaluru on 13th June, before which they will square off to Nepal in a friendly on 6th June in Mumbai.

Russia, who have dropped from 56 to 61 in the FIFA rankings due to their lack of competitive action, will participate in this year’s Confederations Cup alongside Germany, Australia, Chile, Mexico, Portugal, New Zealand and Cameroon. They have a friendly in November against Argentina after the Confederations Cup, therefore, heading to India during October for a one-off friendly is a possibility.

India, meanwhile, will look to further boost their FIFA rankings with a positive result against Russia. The Blue Tigers are currently ranked 100, hence a victory against a team ranked 40 places higher will bolster India’s rating points.

That being said, India have never beaten a European team in international football. The last time they faced Russia was in 1955 when Russia was known as the Soviet Union. The Soviets ran 11-1 victors that day in Moscow as Lev Yashin and co. routed the Blue Tigers.

Should the fixture get the go-ahead, Indian fans will witness their heroes pit their wits against elite European opponents for the first time in many years.