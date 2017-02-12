Ashley Westwood front runner to become next India U-17 manager

The current Penang FA coach could just experience a swift return to India.

Westwood during his first season as Bengaluru FC manager

Former Bengaluru FC Manager Ashley Westwood has applied for the vacant Indian national U-17 team managerial position and is among 11 other shortlisted candidates. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is said to take a decision on the matter by March 1. The position has been open for the past week, ever since the sacking of German coach Nicolai Adam, after allegations of physical assault directed towards players came to light.

A source close to the national U-17 squad said, “A total of 12 candidates have been shortlisted by AIFF and the scanning procedure is on. The most notable candidate is former Bengaluru FC Manager Ashley Westwood. Apart from that I’m personally not aware of any more. However, the decision will be taken soon. I cannot guarantee any name.”

He added, “There were as many as 35 applications, but the AIFF is also looking at someone with experience in India. The Federation keeps the players as its first priority, hence when these allegations came true, it was quite a surprise. Hence, they are looking someone to gel in well with th ecosystem. Baichung Bhutia has also been roped into help the new manager integrate with the team.”

In case you didn’t know...

Sportskeeda had earlier reported that the Englishman had also applied for the National senior team role, but former coach and compatriot Stephen Constantine was reinstated instead.

German coach Nicolai Adam was given his marching orders on January 25, post a meeting with President Praful Patel in Delhi. A total of 21 players from the team chose to write a formal letter against the coach’s behaviour. The decision was taken almost immediately.

Heart of the Matter

Our source added, “The manager is being considered for a longer term role, most people think its only going to be till the end of the world cup. Hence, we are roping in the technical committee as well, so that it can start feeding the senior team as well.

“On a personal level, I can say that Westwood does have those credentials in terms of knowing the young talent in India, but that is not the only yardstick. Having managed youth level teams, and understanding those nuances are also important.”

He added, “Of course my personal choice doesn’t matter, the entire board with player driven technical committee will take a call on this. Whatever is best for the team.”

Sportskeeda’s take

Westwood has won two league titles in 3 seasons, establishing the outfit as the most dominant from the nation. He has a fair idea of the youth system, after promoting several youngsters such as Eugeneson Lyngdoh up the ranks. The fit is there, but the real question is whether he has enough time to implement his strategies on the team, with just five months left for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.