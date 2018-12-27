×
Asian Cup 2018, India 0-0 Oman: Blue Tigers hold unbeaten rivals

AIFF Media
OFFICIAL
News
93   //    27 Dec 2018, 23:01 IST

The Blue Tigers were held to a goalless draw by an Oman side that is on a 14-match unbeaten run in an International Friendly
The Blue Tigers were held to a goalless draw by an Oman side that is on a 14-match unbeaten run in an International Friendly

By Shoubhik Mukhopadhyay, AIFF Media Team

ABU DHABI: The Blue Tigers were held to a goalless draw by an Oman side that is on a 14-match unbeaten run in an International Friendly at the Baniyas Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday (December 27, 2018). The match, which was part of the Indian National Team’s preparation for the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019, was played behind closed doors.

The last two matches against the same opposition in the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Qualifiers had ended in favour of Oman by 1-2 and 0-3 margins.

India had their first opportunity in the 17th minute when skipper Sunil Chhetri won the ball at the top of the box, and volleyed it, only to see it sail over the crossbar.

Meanwhile, the Indian defenders had a task on their hands and they took the challenge head-on. The two central defenders, Sandesh Jhingan and Anas Edathodika, kept the attacks on check, with Subhasish Bose and Pritam Kotal playing the supporting role to perfection.

In the 28th minute, Amrinder Singh, who started ahead of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, pulled off a terrific save to deny Oman from surging into the lead.

Meanwhile, Halicharan Narzary and Udanta Singh tried to stretch it wide and gel well with Sunil Chhetri and Jeje Lalpekhlua. But the sturdy Omani defenders were not to be beaten as both teams headed to the changing room locked goalless.

Changing over, Head Coach Constantine brought in Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Germanpreet Singh and Balwant Singh in place of Amrinder Singh, Pronay Halder and Jeje Lalpekhlua, respectively.

Barely six minutes of coming in, Gurpreet came out with a stunning save to deny Oman for a corner, which was eventually headed out by Jhingan.

At the stroke of the hour-mark, India had their best chance to break the deadlock. Udanta ran past all but even as he crossed, it failed to find an onrushing Balwant. Halicharan fired it from the edge of the box on the rebound, but the rival goalkeeper was not disturbed.

It was the winger's last action of the day as he was replaced two minutes later by youngster Ashique Kuruniyan.

In the 77th minute, Ashique outpaced his marker on the left wing to put in a long ball for Balwant, who's lay-off landed on to Udanta's foot, but the latter failed to convert it from an acute angle.

A minute later, Ashique’s stupendous run found Balwant but the striker’s header landed on the roof of the net.

In the end, neither of the sides could break the deadlock, as the match ended without a goal.

India kick-off their Asian Cup campaign against Thailand at the Al Nahyan Stadium on January 6, 2018.

