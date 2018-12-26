Asian Cup 2019: 3 national team coaches who have held top profile jobs

Abhishek Kundu FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 441 // 26 Dec 2018, 17:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Marcelo Lippi, who is coaching China in the Asian Cup, led Italy to FIFA World Cup victory in 2006

The 2019 AFC Asian Cup will kick off on January 5, 2019, with the hosts UAE crossing swords with Bahrain in the curtain opener.

The 11 men taking the field will transform into gladiators as they would fight for the most coveted prize of Asia. But, behind the attacking adroitness and defensive discipline of these gladiators will be the guiding lights of their managers, whose tactics these war brethren will adhere to.

Also Read: 10 Youngsters to watch out in the 2019 Asian Cup

While India will be commanded by Stephen Constantine, whose most notable achievement is breaking the Blue Tigers into the top 100 of FIFA rankings, these coaches have the Asian Cup and FIFA World Cup title in their resume.

#3 Alberto Zaccheroni (UAE)

Zaccheroni will manage UAE in this edition

Nationality - Italy

Team managing - The United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Previous notable clubs and countries managed - Bologna, Udinese, AC Milan, Lazio, Inter Milan, Torino, Juventus, Japan national football team

Achievements - Winning the 1998-99 Serie A with AC Milan, 2010 AFC Asian Cup with the Japan football team

Advertisement

Alberto Zaccheroni never had a stellar career as a player and, an unfortunate injury forced him to turn into a coach at a young age of 30. Thirty-five years later, he still remains one of the most revered managers of the world.

The Italian was one of the pioneering managers to successfully implement the 3-4-3 formation in world football in the mid-90s. But, that tactic proved futile in Asian football.

He was forced to line up Japan in a 4-2-3-1 formation that awarded them the 2011 AFC Asian Cup. After his time with the Blue Samurais ended, he headed towards China where he managed the Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan.

He tried a 3-man defence with the Arabian side UAE too, but his players could find the back of the net only once in eight matches, that too through a penalty. Realizing that none of the clubs in the Arabian Gulf League plays with three defenders in the back, he was forced to have a four-man back line in the ensuing matches.

It resulted in the Whites winning 3-0 against Laos, holding 62nd-ranked Honduras 1-1, 59th-ranked Bolivia 0-0, and losing 2-0 to 31st ranked Venezuela. The 82nd-ranked team isn't the favourite to clinch the trophy. But with Zaccheroni at the helm, a semi-final finish is at least expected.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement