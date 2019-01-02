Asian Cup 2019: 5 footballers who might be playing their last continental Cup

Deepak FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 63 // 02 Jan 2019, 13:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sunil Chhetri is one of the footballers who might be playing his final Asian Cup in 2019.

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 is all set to begin from January 5 and will go on until February 1, with 24 nations participating in the mega event of the Asian continent.

Apart from the 23 countries from Asia, Australia - the defending champions - are also part of the Asian Cup campaign. The 24 teams have been divided into 6 groups of 4 teams each and the top two teams of each group and the four best third-placed teams advance to the round of 16.

Every team has its share of superstars and seasoned campaigners all set to take charge from next week. However, many of them might well be playing their last Asian Cup campaign, considering their age and fitness. The next edition of the AFC Asian Cup will be held in 2023 either in South Korea or in China.

Here, in this article, let us look at the 5 International footballers who might be playing their last Asian Cup campaign in 2019.

# 5 Ahmed Mubarak - Oman

Age - 33

Ahmed Mubarak (also known as Ahmed Kano) of Oman

Ahmed Mubarak is one of the veterans of Oman football who presently plies his trade with Oman club Mesaimeer. He has been part of the Oman national football team right from 2003 and even after 15 years of playing International football, he is still at the top level. He has appeared in 156 international matches for Oman and has scored 18 International goals.

He has been part of the AFC Asian Cup squads of Oman in 2004 Asian Cup, 2007 Asian Cup and 2015 Asian Cup. He is another footballer who will be playing his fourth Asian cup and possibly, his last. He also was the most valuable player of the 2017 Gulf Cup which speaks volumes about what Ahmed Mubarak brings onto the field.

Ahmed Mubarak is a vital cog in the Oman national team and 2019 AFC Asian Cup well might be the last Asian Cup, where Oman could use his expertise.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement