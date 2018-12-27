Asian Cup 2019: 5 players who could be India's secret weapon

Avik Roy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 832 // 27 Dec 2018, 20:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India have qualified for the Asia Cup after 8 years

As the year coming to an end, Indian football team are aiming to write a new chapter on the record books with their performance in the Asian Cup.

India, who have qualified in this tournament after eight years, will be hoping to deliver their best performance this time. With some talented players in the squad, the dream is possible.

Coach Stephen Constantine made some questionable selections. He left Lallianzuala Chhangte and Farukh Choudhary out of the team, leaving a few options for wing-play.

Michael Soosairaj, Rahul Bheke and Joby Justin have not been called altogether, inviting criticisms from all the corner.

Controversies aside, this is the time to think about something new. India are placed in Group A with hosts UAE, Thailand and Bahrain. Two of them are ranked below the Indians. If they can produce their normal performance, then a pre-quarterfinal berth is not impossible.

Let us look at the key players of the team who can achieve the glory:

#5 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Termed as the go-to man in the squad, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is an automatic choice for this team. The goalkeeper, who has earned the trust from the coach, has been in the national team for quite some time now. Having made his national team debut in 2011 Asian Cup, the goalkeeper has improved himself from leaps and bounds.

Advertisement

India would be facing hosts UAE, along with Bahrain and Thailand in the upcoming Asian Cup. Considering their rankings, all of them would be tough to face as they have some world class players on their ranks.

Gurpreet, who has the experience of European football, thanks to his stint with Stabaek FC, is the perfect person to stand under the bar. He is probably having his best form of life right now. Be it for his club Bengaluru FC or Indian team, Gurpreet has stamped his authority.

Bengaluru have conceded least number of goals in this Indian Super League season so far and credit goes to Gurpreet for pulling off some scintillating saves. His most recent memorable performance was against China, with whom India played a historic friendly couple of months ago.

Against a higher-ranked and technically superior opponent, Gurpreet gave his level best with at least nine brilliant saves, as India held China to a goal-less draw. He may have only 26 caps to his name, but he kept 13 clean sheets, which is a great achievement.

The Chamkaur-born is brilliant in the air with his reflexes and his distribution too is helpful for the teammates. If he can overcome his weakness in low and short balls, it will only help the team to dream further.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement