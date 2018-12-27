×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Asian Cup 2019: 5 players who could be India's secret weapon

Avik Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
832   //    27 Dec 2018, 20:24 IST

India have qualified for the Asia Cup after 8 years
India have qualified for the Asia Cup after 8 years

As the year coming to an end, Indian football team are aiming to write a new chapter on the record books with their performance in the Asian Cup.

India, who have qualified in this tournament after eight years, will be hoping to deliver their best performance this time. With some talented players in the squad, the dream is possible.

Coach Stephen Constantine made some questionable selections. He left Lallianzuala Chhangte and Farukh Choudhary out of the team, leaving a few options for wing-play.

Michael Soosairaj, Rahul Bheke and Joby Justin have not been called altogether, inviting criticisms from all the corner.

Controversies aside, this is the time to think about something new. India are placed in Group A with hosts UAE, Thailand and Bahrain. Two of them are ranked below the Indians. If they can produce their normal performance, then a pre-quarterfinal berth is not impossible.

Let us look at the key players of the team who can achieve the glory:

#5 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Termed as the go-to man in the squad, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is an automatic choice for this team. The goalkeeper, who has earned the trust from the coach, has been in the national team for quite some time now. Having made his national team debut in 2011 Asian Cup, the goalkeeper has improved himself from leaps and bounds.

Advertisement

India would be facing hosts UAE, along with Bahrain and Thailand in the upcoming Asian Cup. Considering their rankings, all of them would be tough to face as they have some world class players on their ranks.

Gurpreet, who has the experience of European football, thanks to his stint with Stabaek FC, is the perfect person to stand under the bar. He is probably having his best form of life right now. Be it for his club Bengaluru FC or Indian team, Gurpreet has stamped his authority.

Bengaluru have conceded least number of goals in this Indian Super League season so far and credit goes to Gurpreet for pulling off some scintillating saves. His most recent memorable performance was against China, with whom India played a historic friendly couple of months ago.

Against a higher-ranked and technically superior opponent, Gurpreet gave his level best with at least nine brilliant saves, as India held China to a goal-less draw. He may have only 26 caps to his name, but he kept 13 clean sheets, which is a great achievement.

The Chamkaur-born is brilliant in the air with his reflexes and his distribution too is helpful for the teammates. If he can overcome his weakness in low and short balls, it will only help the team to dream further.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
AFC Asian Cup 2019 Indian National Football team Sunil Chhetri Ashique Kuruniyan Indian Football AFC Asian Cup 2019 Schedule
Avik Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
A Sports Lover by passion, a Sports Writer by profession. Avik Roy is a Kolkata-based Sports Journalist who previously worked with Orissa POST and Aajkaal. Dreams of standing on the National Anthem at a FIFA World Cup match.
Asian Cup 2019: 5 Teams who could make a shocking group...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Where are India's 2011 AFC Asian Cup...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: All you need to know about India's 23...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: The Road to the Finals and where is India...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: 5 Reasons Why India Not Playing Syria...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Aiming to be among Top 8 in Asia by 2026,...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Poor form of strikers does not paint a...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019, Team Preview: Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: India announce final 23-man squad;...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian cup 2019 - India's predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
05 Jan UAE BAH 09:30 PM UAE vs Bahrain
06 Jan AUS JOR 04:30 PM Australia vs Jordan
06 Jan THA IND 07:00 PM Thailand vs India
06 Jan SYR PAL 09:30 PM Syria vs Palestine
07 Jan CHI KYR 04:30 PM China PR vs Kyrgyzstan
07 Jan KOR PHI 07:00 PM Korea Republic vs Philippines
07 Jan IRA YEM 09:30 PM Iran vs Yemen
08 Jan IRA VIE 07:00 PM Iraq vs Vietnam
08 Jan SAU KOR 09:30 PM Saudi Arabia vs Korea DPR
09 Jan JAP TUR 04:30 PM Japan vs Turkmenistan
09 Jan UZB OMA 07:00 PM Uzbekistan vs Oman
09 Jan QAT LEB 09:30 PM Qatar vs Lebanon
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us