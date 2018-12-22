×
Asian Cup 2019: 5 Teams who could make a shocking group stage exit

Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
621   //    22 Dec 2018, 17:05 IST

The two largest Asian countries might get knocked out in the group stages of Asian Cup itself
The two largest Asian countries might get knocked out in the group stages of Asian Cup itself

The 2019 AFC Asian Cup will start on 5th January with the hosts, UAE, locking horns against Bahrain at the Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The 24 qualified teams have been divided into six groups of four teams each, with the winners and runners-up advancing to the knockout stages.

The third-place team, too, can qualify for the Round of 16 if they finish in the top four amongst the six best third-placed teams.

Going by the FIFA Rankings, the two highest ranked team shouldn't find it tough to advance to the next stage. However, we have all seen astonishing group stage send-offs in major tournaments, with Germany's ouster at the 2018 FIFA World Cup being the most recent one.

Also Read: Official slogans for all the AFC Asian Cup 2019 teams announced

This coming year at UAE, do expect the minnows to upset the giants and send them home early. Here are five teams who could make a shocking group stage exit in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Group A- India (Current FIFA rank- 97)

India could be knocked out in the group stages itself
India could be knocked out in the group stages itself

Note: The figures in the bracket indicate the FIFA ranking of the senior teams.

India is placed in Group A of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup alongside UAE, Thailand, and Bahrain. The Blue Tigers are currently ranked 97, with the hosts being the only country ranked higher than them. But, they cannot underestimate Thailand and Bahrain who are equally dangerous.

Bahrain (113) has held China (76), Palestine (99), and Philippines (116) to a draw in this calendar year. Thailand (118), on the other hand, hasn't lost a single match since their 0-2 loss to China at home on 2nd June.

Beating the then 90th ranked Trinidad & Tobago 1-0 at home and staying undefeated in the recently concluded AFF Cup are some commendable performances the War Elephants would be taking inspiration from.

India's only spirited performance in 2018 has been the 0-0 draw against China away from home.

Apart from the loss against Jordan and Kyrgyz Republic, they haven't yet faced oppositions of the caliber of UAE, Thailand, and Bahrain in 2018. They will cross swords with Oman on 27th December but, the canceled friendly against Syria could prove to be a dent in their preparations.

Also Read: 5 Reasons why India not playing Syria friendly is Bad News

