×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Asian Cup 2019: All you need to Know about India's backroom staff

Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
Feature
171   //    05 Jan 2019, 11:11 IST

Coach Stephen Constantine has a troop helping him with his work at the Indian national football team
Coach Stephen Constantine has a troop helping him with his work at the Indian national football team

While everyone is familiar with Stephen Constantine, Sunil Chhetri, and the rest of the Indian football team, the backroom staff are rarely given their due credit.

There is a rehab specialist which ensures that the team recovers quickly after a match, there is a video analyst which analyzes the opponent's weaknesses, and there is a kit manager whose sole responsibility is to make sure that the Blue Tigers have their kit in time.

Also Read: Indian fans vote newcomers in AIFF's misguided all-time playing XI

While it is common for the fans and pundits to praise and criticize the coaches, captain, and the players, they forget to take into account the hard work of these staff members. Here are India's backroom staff members in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup you should know about.

Assistant coach - Shanmugam Venkatesh

Shanmugam Venkateshan is a former India captain
Shanmugam Venkateshan is a former India captain

Shanmugam Venkatesh shouldn't be an unheralded name for Indian football fans who are following the Indian aspect of the sport for a long time. The 40-year-old attacking midfielder played for Salgaocar, Mahindra United, East Bengal, and Pune FC in the NFL and I-League. He also won the 1997, 1999, and 2005 SAFF Championships with the senior team and was appointed as the Assistant coach in 2015 as soon as Stephen Constantine became the head coach.

Goalkeeping coach - Rogerio Ramos

Rogerio Ramos
Rogerio Ramos

The goalkeeping coach is also a tech geek as he has a "mobile traction" patented on his name. The equipment measures the mobility and agility of the goalkeepers and connects the knees, hands, and waists of the players. He also trained the national blind team's goalkeepers recently in a camp.

Video analyst & Videographer - Shankar Sigamani

Shankar Sigamani
Shankar Sigamani
Advertisement

It is no secret that modern football requires the use of video analysis and, the man who does it for India is Shankar Sigamani. The Indian football team uses Interplay Sports' software to monitor the individual performances of the players. Moreover, he is also in charge of investigating the weaknesses of the opponents.

Doctor - Shervin Sheriff

Shervin Sheriff
Shervin Sheriff

Every player has to go through the fitness test if he wants to represent the nation. Shervin Sheriff conducts these tests and based on the results either rules the player out or gives him the thumbs up.

Media Manager - Shoubhik Mukhopadhyay

Shoubhik Mukhopadhyay
Shoubhik Mukhopadhyay

Shoubhik Mukhopadhyay is the media coordinator of All India Football Federation. Having previously worked with Kolkata Knight Riders as a Medical Coordinator, Shoubhik knows the ins and outs of the sports business and management.

1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
AFC Asian Cup 2019 Indian National Football team Sunil Chhetri Shanmugham Venkatesh Stephen Constantine Indian Football All India Football Federation (AIFF)
Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
19 year old. Silent Observer of the beautiful game. Real fan of an unreal sport. Proud Indian
Asian Cup 2019: All you need to know about India's 23...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Jerseys of all 24 nations - Which one...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: India vs Oman friendly | Match Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: 5 players who could be India's secret weapon
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Final 23-Man Squads of All Teams
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: 5 footballers who might be playing their...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: India have good chance of making...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Aiming to be among Top 8 in Asia by 2026,...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Jeje Lalpekhlua not bogged down by poor...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: The Road to the Finals and where is India...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
AFC Asian Cup 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
Today UAE BAH 09:30 PM UAE vs Bahrain
Tomorrow AUS JOR 04:30 PM Australia vs Jordan
Tomorrow THA IND 07:00 PM Thailand vs India
Tomorrow SYR PAL 09:30 PM Syria vs Palestine
07 Jan CHI KYR 04:30 PM China PR vs Kyrgyzstan
07 Jan KOR PHI 07:00 PM Korea Republic vs Philippines
07 Jan IRA YEM 09:30 PM Iran vs Yemen
08 Jan IRA VIE 07:00 PM Iraq vs Vietnam
08 Jan SAU KOR 09:30 PM Saudi Arabia vs Korea DPR
09 Jan JAP TUR 04:30 PM Japan vs Turkmenistan
09 Jan UZB OMA 07:00 PM Uzbekistan vs Oman
09 Jan QAT LEB 09:30 PM Qatar vs Lebanon
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us