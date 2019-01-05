Asian Cup 2019: All you need to Know about India's backroom staff

Coach Stephen Constantine has a troop helping him with his work at the Indian national football team

While everyone is familiar with Stephen Constantine, Sunil Chhetri, and the rest of the Indian football team, the backroom staff are rarely given their due credit.

There is a rehab specialist which ensures that the team recovers quickly after a match, there is a video analyst which analyzes the opponent's weaknesses, and there is a kit manager whose sole responsibility is to make sure that the Blue Tigers have their kit in time.

While it is common for the fans and pundits to praise and criticize the coaches, captain, and the players, they forget to take into account the hard work of these staff members. Here are India's backroom staff members in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup you should know about.

Assistant coach - Shanmugam Venkatesh

Shanmugam Venkateshan is a former India captain

Shanmugam Venkatesh shouldn't be an unheralded name for Indian football fans who are following the Indian aspect of the sport for a long time. The 40-year-old attacking midfielder played for Salgaocar, Mahindra United, East Bengal, and Pune FC in the NFL and I-League. He also won the 1997, 1999, and 2005 SAFF Championships with the senior team and was appointed as the Assistant coach in 2015 as soon as Stephen Constantine became the head coach.

Goalkeeping coach - Rogerio Ramos

Rogerio Ramos

The goalkeeping coach is also a tech geek as he has a "mobile traction" patented on his name. The equipment measures the mobility and agility of the goalkeepers and connects the knees, hands, and waists of the players. He also trained the national blind team's goalkeepers recently in a camp.

Video analyst & Videographer - Shankar Sigamani

Shankar Sigamani

It is no secret that modern football requires the use of video analysis and, the man who does it for India is Shankar Sigamani. The Indian football team uses Interplay Sports' software to monitor the individual performances of the players. Moreover, he is also in charge of investigating the weaknesses of the opponents.

Doctor - Shervin Sheriff

Shervin Sheriff

Every player has to go through the fitness test if he wants to represent the nation. Shervin Sheriff conducts these tests and based on the results either rules the player out or gives him the thumbs up.

Media Manager - Shoubhik Mukhopadhyay

Shoubhik Mukhopadhyay

Shoubhik Mukhopadhyay is the media coordinator of All India Football Federation. Having previously worked with Kolkata Knight Riders as a Medical Coordinator, Shoubhik knows the ins and outs of the sports business and management.

