×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Asian Cup 2019: All you need to know about India's 23 players

Alby Issac
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
198   //    27 Dec 2018, 17:55 IST

Sunil Chhetri will hold the key for India's chances at the Asian Cup 2019
Sunil Chhetri will hold the key for India's chances at the Asian Cup 2019

Stephen Constantine has finally announced the 23-man squad that will feature in the much awaited AFC Asian Cup 2019. After so much discussions and headlines on player selection, it is finally time for the game on the field. 

The manager trimmed the squad from 28 players to 23 - dropping Lallianzuala Chhangte, Farukh Chaudhary, Manvir Singh, Lalruatthara and Arindam Bhattachrja. The squad has gone ahead as expected, with most of Constantine's favourites retaining their positions.

The squad includes a number of players, who are not regular starters or has been going through a dull phase for their clubs. The forward line will be a worry with Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sumit Passi and Balwant Singh not being at their best for their respective clubs.

However, the team will be confident of putting up a great performance and Constantine might want to leave a mark before parting ways with the Indian team, if reports are true.

Now, a look at all the 23 players in India's AFC Asian Cup squad will be anaylsed with their strengths and weaknesses.

Goalkeepers

#1 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu 

The 26-year old has put up impressive performances for his Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC
The 26-year old has put up impressive performances for his Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is India's first choice goalkeeper and is expected to remain at the seat comfortably. The 26-year old has put up impressive performances for his Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC.

Having represented India in 26 matches, Gurpreet's supremacy on long balls coming into the box will take away the set-piece tension, to a limit. However, the custodian will have to be alert to avoid silly judgement errors, like we have seen before. 

Advertisement

#2 Amrinder Singh 

The Mumbai City FC keeper has been in excellent form for his club, but will again have to wait behind Gurpreet for his chances
The Mumbai City FC keeper has been in excellent form for his club, but will again have to wait behind Gurpreet for his chances

Amridner Singh will remain close to the first XI and will be no surprise, if receives playing time at UAE.

The Mumbai City FC keeper has been in excellent form for his club, but will again have to wait behind Gurpreet for his chances. Amrinder has worn the Indian colours twice, both this year. The 25-year old has good reflexes and shot stopping but is troubled a bit when loose balls or defensive lapses occur

#3 Vishal Kaith 

The 22-year old has proved his vibrant performances in front of goal time and again
The 22-year old has proved his vibrant performances in front of goal time and again

Constantine preferred young Kaith over experienced Arindam Bhattachrja as the third keeper. Kaith will be a part of the plans for the future and might not have the field in this Asian Cup.

The 22-year old has proved his vibrant performances infront of goal time and again. But the player hailing from Himachal Pradesh has a weakness of inexperience as he hasn't made his international debut yet.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
AFC Asian Cup 2019 Indian National Football team Sunil Chhetri Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Indian Football
Alby Issac
ANALYST
Asian Cup 2019: India announce final 23-man squad;...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: 5 Reasons Why India Not Playing Syria...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: 5 Teams who could make a shocking group...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Where are India's 2011 AFC Asian Cup...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Twitter reacts to India's New Kits;...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Official slogans for all the teams...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: International Exposure has Given India...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Top 10 forwards to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: The Road to the Finals and where is India...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: India vs Oman friendly | Match Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
05 Jan UAE BAH 09:30 PM UAE vs Bahrain
06 Jan AUS JOR 04:30 PM Australia vs Jordan
06 Jan THA IND 07:00 PM Thailand vs India
06 Jan SYR PAL 09:30 PM Syria vs Palestine
07 Jan CHI KYR 04:30 PM China PR vs Kyrgyzstan
07 Jan KOR PHI 07:00 PM Korea Republic vs Philippines
07 Jan IRA YEM 09:30 PM Iran vs Yemen
08 Jan IRA VIE 07:00 PM Iraq vs Vietnam
08 Jan SAU KOR 09:30 PM Saudi Arabia vs Korea DPR
09 Jan JAP TUR 04:30 PM Japan vs Turkmenistan
09 Jan UZB OMA 07:00 PM Uzbekistan vs Oman
09 Jan QAT LEB 09:30 PM Qatar vs Lebanon
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us