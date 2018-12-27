Asian Cup 2019: All you need to know about India's 23 players

Alby Issac FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 198 // 27 Dec 2018, 17:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sunil Chhetri will hold the key for India's chances at the Asian Cup 2019

Stephen Constantine has finally announced the 23-man squad that will feature in the much awaited AFC Asian Cup 2019. After so much discussions and headlines on player selection, it is finally time for the game on the field.

The manager trimmed the squad from 28 players to 23 - dropping Lallianzuala Chhangte, Farukh Chaudhary, Manvir Singh, Lalruatthara and Arindam Bhattachrja. The squad has gone ahead as expected, with most of Constantine's favourites retaining their positions.

The squad includes a number of players, who are not regular starters or has been going through a dull phase for their clubs. The forward line will be a worry with Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sumit Passi and Balwant Singh not being at their best for their respective clubs.

However, the team will be confident of putting up a great performance and Constantine might want to leave a mark before parting ways with the Indian team, if reports are true.

Now, a look at all the 23 players in India's AFC Asian Cup squad will be anaylsed with their strengths and weaknesses.

Goalkeepers

#1 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

The 26-year old has put up impressive performances for his Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is India's first choice goalkeeper and is expected to remain at the seat comfortably. The 26-year old has put up impressive performances for his Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC.

Having represented India in 26 matches, Gurpreet's supremacy on long balls coming into the box will take away the set-piece tension, to a limit. However, the custodian will have to be alert to avoid silly judgement errors, like we have seen before.

Advertisement

#2 Amrinder Singh

The Mumbai City FC keeper has been in excellent form for his club, but will again have to wait behind Gurpreet for his chances

Amridner Singh will remain close to the first XI and will be no surprise, if receives playing time at UAE.

The Mumbai City FC keeper has been in excellent form for his club, but will again have to wait behind Gurpreet for his chances. Amrinder has worn the Indian colours twice, both this year. The 25-year old has good reflexes and shot stopping but is troubled a bit when loose balls or defensive lapses occur.

#3 Vishal Kaith

The 22-year old has proved his vibrant performances in front of goal time and again

Constantine preferred young Kaith over experienced Arindam Bhattachrja as the third keeper. Kaith will be a part of the plans for the future and might not have the field in this Asian Cup.

The 22-year old has proved his vibrant performances infront of goal time and again. But the player hailing from Himachal Pradesh has a weakness of inexperience as he hasn't made his international debut yet.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement