Asian Cup 2019: Average Age of all teams, their oldest and youngest players 

Alby Issac
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
200   //    28 Dec 2018, 16:55 IST

Sunil Chhetri is India's eldest player in the squad.
Sunil Chhetri is India's eldest player in the squad.

The second oldest continental football championship in the world gets one step closer as the 24 participating teams have announced their 23-men final squad.

The championship will never be short of quality football, as high profile players playing in different leagues around the world, will come together at UAE.

Across all teams, 12 players part of German clubs and eight players from Premier League will compete against each other.

While big names like Australia's Tim Cahill and Japan's Keisuke Honda will not be heard this time, there are many other young guns with great potentials.

Son Heung-min of South Korea, Tottenham's most dependable forward and Chanathip Songkrasin of Thailand, named in the Best XI of J-League will all grace the fields with their presence.

It would be necessary to know how the teams taking field for the Cup looks like. A detailing of the teams average age and their eldest and youngest players will be done here.

Group A

#1 UAE

Average Age - 28

Youngest Player - Khalifa Alhammadi (20)

The young defender of UAE will be their youngest player in the squad. Alhammadi plays a centre back and can be used as a right-back occasionally.

He plays for Al-Jazira club in the UAE Gulf League and has been part of the team for the last two seasons. However, the youngster is yet to make his debut for UAE senior team.

Eldest Player - Ismail Matar (35)

UAE's eldest player in the squad is their captain and forward Ismail Matar. The striker is a part of Al Wahda club in the UAE Gulf League and has played 125 matches for UAE.

Matar started his professional career with Al Wahda in 2001 and will be one of the most experienced players who will take part in the Championship.

#2 Thailand

Average Age - 27

Youngest Player - Supachai Jaided (20)

Thailand will have a very young and lethal weapon up front, named Supachai Jaided. The striker plays for Buriram United in Thailand and grabbed attention with his performances for Thailand at the AFF Suzuki Cup. Jaided has eight international caps where he scored three goals.

Eldest Player - Siwarak Tedsungnoen (34)

Thailand's eldest representative at the Asian Cup will be their goalkeeper Siwarak Tedsungnoen.

The youngest and oldest player in the national squad come from the same club, Buriram United. The custodian has played 13 matches for Thailand.

#3 India

Average Age - 25

Youngest Player - Anirudh Thapa (20)

Anirudh Thapa will be India's youngest player at the Asian Cup. The 20-year old, part of Chennaiyin FC in ISL, has already played 10 matches for the national team. Thapa will be a vital presence at central midfield for India.

Eldest Player - Sunil Chhetri (34)

India's captain and most reliable player Sunil Chhetri will be the eldest presence in the squad.

Chhetri, who is the captain of ISL club Bengaluru FC, has played 103 games in the Indian colours. The forward has 65 goals to his name, being the second highest active international goal scorer in the world.

#4 Bahrain

Average Age - 26

Youngest Player - Mohamed Jasim Marhoon (20)

Mohamed Marhoon with 20 years of age will be the youngest player in the Bahrain squad. He plays as a midfielder and is a member of the Riffa club in Bahrain. Marhoon hasn't made his international debut yet.

Eldest Player - Abdulwahab Ali Alsafi (34)

The eldest player in the squad with the age of 34 years is Abdulwahal Alsafi. The midfielder has played for Bahrain 84 international matches from 2009. At club level, he is a part of Muharraq SC.

