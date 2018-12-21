Asian Cup 2019: Despite having 6 FIFA referees, no Indian can officiate in the competition

Indian referees have received a lot of flak for their errors in the ISL and I-League (Pic for representation)

The Indian national football team may be participating in the Asian Cup 2019 after a gap of eight years but there won't be any Indian officiating a match at the tournament.

India have six FIFA (international) referees and eight FIFA assistant referees, but no one was named in the list of referees for the tournament. All of these six referees officiate matches in the ISL and I-League.

To understand why none of the referees was called up, one does not need to look beyond the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League.

Week in and week out, referees have got decisions wrong, which have cost many teams their games.

Many coaches and players have expressed their shock at the state of refereeing in the country and Mohun Bagan has written to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) thrice, asking the association to improve the standard of refereeing in the country.

To be fair, the AIFF or its Referees' Committee does not nominate a list of its available for any international tournament. It can refer them to the AFC.

But the federation has ignored calls from clubs, players, commentators and the Indian football fraternity for the last couple of years to increase the exposure and experiences of its referees.

Now, it has led to a situation where countries like Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Singapore, who are ranked below India in the FIFA rankings, have at least one referee officiating an Asian Cup match. No Indian could even make the stand-by list.

So how does the AFC choose referees for the Asian Cup?

According to an AFC document, the referees are chosen "based on their performance in FIFA and AFC competitions."

The chosen ones aren't straightaway allowed to officiate the matches of an important tournament like the Asian Cup.

The pool of referees oversee matches of smaller tournaments preceding the Asian Cup like the AFC U-23 Championship. Main instructors and referee assessors evaluate their performances in these matches and they are further debriefed or asked to improve.

In the case of the Asian Cup 2019, all the referees who officiated the AFC U-23 Championship in China make the final list. There are a few other additions as well since the Asian Cup is a 24-team affair.

None of the Indians was selected to officiate the AFC U-23 Championship and quite expectedly, they did not make the final list.

The AFC named 30 referees and 30 assistant referees for the competition belonging to 19 countries.

Here's the full list of referees and assistant referees for the Asian Cup:

