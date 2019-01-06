×
Asian Cup 2019: Not getting carried away, says India coach Stephen Constantine after 4-1 win over Thailand

AIFF Media
OFFICIAL
News
293   //    06 Jan 2019, 23:54 IST

Sunil Chhetri celebrates after scoring against Thailand during their Asian Cup match
Sunil Chhetri celebrates after scoring against Thailand during their Asian Cup match

A superb second-half performance where the Indian National Team scored three goals in a 4-1 win over Thailand, led the Blue Tigers to the top of Group A, showcasing the attacking prowess and disciplined defending of Constantine’s men.

Sunil Chherti scored a brace, while Anirudh Thapa and Jeje Lalpekhlua contributed a goal each to help India get the three points. Teerasil Dangda struck the first equaliser for Thailand but it was India there on.

Speaking at the Official Post Match Press Conference, Head Coach Stephen Constantine, however, played down the emotion.

“We try to win every match that we play in. We don’t go into a match expecting to win 4-1 or 5-1. However, we are not trying to get carried away with the emotion,” said Constantine.

“We still have two games left and we still need another two points to qualify from the group stages. After we have qualified, we can get a little bit excited but our primary job is still to qualify out of the group stages.

“It is a cliche as it is just another match for us. It is another win that we wanted and have got in the AFC Asian Cup. Tomorrow morning, we train again,” he added.

India are the second youngest side in the AFC Asian Cup with an average age of 25 years. “We gave a good testament of ourselves against Thailand and we are a young side that is capable of a lot many things. People got a taste of what we can do, today.”

Although India started slowly and the game was tied 1-1 at half-time, three goals in the second half left Thailand breathless and stunned. “The main thing was to make the most of our chances and that we did today. I am happy that we are converting from the chances that we are making,” he further said.

“We do start a little slow as the first 15-20 minutes can be a little nervous. It was important to not concede a goal in those minutes and that is what we did,” Constantine concluded.

India next face hosts UAE on Thursday, January 10, at 9.30 pm IST.

AIFF Media
OFFICIAL
Official account of AIFF
