Asian Games 2018: Sports Ministry relaxes selection norms; hope for Indian football teams?

Indian men's football team

It seems that there might still be some hope left for the Indian football teams to be a part of the upcoming Asian Games after the Sports Ministry, on Wednesday, urged the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to relax the selection norms in specific cases ‘in the larger interest of the sports and sportspersons’.

The ministry, in a letter to the IOA, said, "There have been concerns raised from various quarters that many deserving athletes/teams are not able to participate due to their inability to meet the guidelines because of various reasons including less exposure and restrictive spread.

"Based on the IOA recommendations the ministry may consider including sports disciplines/athlete as part of Indian contingent."

Ever since the contingent was announced, the IOA has been in the midst of one controversy after the other. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) had publicly criticised the IOA stating that the body "lacks vision and competence" after the Indian men's and women's football teams were not included despite their recent form in international football.

The IOA, on their part, had stated that the football teams were ignored because they are not ranked in the top eight in Asia.

After the latest directive, AIFF general secretary Kushal Das told Sportskeeda that while they will approach the IOA again, the matter will not be taken to court whatever the decision is.

"We will approach the IOA again to see if the Indian football teams can be included in the contingent and we will await their response. However, I would like to state that we, at the AIFF, firmly believe that sports is not something that should be dragged into court, even if the decision is not favourable," he said.

While it has certainly breathed some hope in the possible inclusion of the Indian men's football in the contingent, the decision has put the IOA, who have continuously stressed that they have gone according to government norms in clearing the contingent, in a quandary.

Interestingly, with the Games commencing exactly one month from now, the draws for the team and individual events are long done and dusted. In such a situation, it remains to be seen if the IOA can manage to get the late entries accommodated by the organisers.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Mehta, secretary general of the IOA, informed that any decisions regarding the matter will only be taken on Friday after the body meets with the ministry to discuss the equations.