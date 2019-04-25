ATK-Mohun Bagan: A Merger that needs to happen

olive paul FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 50 // 25 Apr 2019, 02:08 IST

Fans caught in the crossfire; What do the fans want?

Breakdown in merger discussions between ATK and Mohun Bagan has left many fans surprised and crestfallen.

The two football clubs were on the verge of merging along but things fell apart quickly. Although reasons for the breakup of the potential merger are unknown, rumours suggest that talks may have hit road bumps trying to come to an agreement on some major issues, such as stakeholding and leadership roles.

The power struggle between Sanjeev Goenka owned ATK and Srinjoy Bose seems to have poured cold water on Mohun Bagan’s attempt to play in the Indian Super League next season.

Mohun Bagan president Swapan Sadhan Bose had previously said club's entry into the Indian Super League is dependent on sponsorship deals.

"A 10-year agreement (worth) 40 crores per year is needed with the sponsor. Only then we can play ISL.”

Despite talking to multiple potential investors, Mohun Bagan hierarchy were unable to strike a deal. At this point, Football Sports Development Limited suggested Mohun Bagan merge with Sanjeev Goenka owned ATK.

The merger would have been a mutually beneficial arrangement for both sides. It would have created one of the biggest sporting brands in India, beloved by all football fans across the country.

The thing is ATK ‘s lack of sporting value and Mohun Bagan’s financial woes bought the two clubs to the negotiating table but the challenges of integration finally led to the deal being abandoned.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) the holding company of the Indian Super League is an important piece in the chessboard. If they manage to rope in East Bengal for the next edition of the Indian Super League, there will be immense pressure on Mohun Bagan officials to follow suit and shed its stubbornness in the best interests of the club.

However, there is still hope; if not this year, maybe next year, hopefully the two parties can reach an agreement on the proposed merger.

In the end, it is a case of who blinks first. The game is hanging in balance. Srinjoy Bose and Sanjeev Goenka owned ATK are now engaged in a much slower match of wits on a chessboard over Mohun Bagan.

Rather than going for checkmate, both sides now seem content to wait.