ATK signs two new Indian players, Dheeraj Singh and Sehnaj Singh

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS Feature 29 // 24 Aug 2019, 19:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sehnaj Singh (Credit: Indiansuperleague.com)

Kolkata, August 24, 2019: ATK signs two new domestic players Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem for five years and Sehnaj Singh for a year. Dheeraj Singh plays as a goalkeeper and Sehnaj Singh, who is a central midfielder is expected to boost the midfield.

19-year-old Dheeraj Singh is best known for his brilliant performance at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup held in India. After the tournament, Singh was selected to play for the Indian Arrows. In the 2018–19 Indian Super League season, Singh represented Kerala Blasters and was widely praised for his technique and skill. This upcoming season, Dheeraj will be seen in ATK colours.

Sehnaj Singh is one of the young homegrown talents who came through the Gurdaspur Football Academy and the Chandigarh Football Academy. He played for Indian Arrows in the I-League and then played for Mohun Bagan in the 2014-15 season where he helped the team become I-League champions of that season. Sehnaj was drafted to play for Delhi Dynamos for the 2015 Indian Super League. He has also represented Mumbai City FC in ISL. This time he will be seen balancing the midfield with ATK.

Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte, popularly known as Sena Ralte, Arindam Bhattacharya and Komal Thatal’s contracts have been renewed by ATK. Sena Ralte has been retained for a year, Bhattacharya for three years and Thatal for two years each.

Head Coach, Antonio López Habas shall commence training of the squad from 2nd September 2019.

Sehnaj Singh is one of the young homegrown talents who came through the Gurdaspur Football Academy and the Chandigarh Football Academy. He played for Indian Arrows in the I-League and then played for Mohun Bagan in the 2014-15 season where he helped the team become I-League champions of that season. Sehnaj was drafted to play for Delhi Dynamos for the 2015 Indian Super League. He has also represented Mumbai City FC in ISL. This time he will be seen balancing the midfield with ATK.