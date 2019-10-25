Atlanta, LAFC join Seattle and Toronto in Audi 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Finals

NEW YORK (October 25, 2019) – The new single-elimination Audi 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs delivered continued drama and momentum swings during Wednesday and Thursday night’s highly anticipated conference semifinal matches. This week, the field was trimmed in half from eight teams to four with Atlanta United, the Los Angeles Football Club, Seattle Sounders FC and Toronto FC all advancing to next week’s conference finals. Among them, the last three MLS Cup champions are still alive: Atlanta, Toronto, and Seattle.

For the first time in their six meetings and in another high-scoring affair, No. 1 LAFC won a history-defining El Tráfico match 5-3 against their crosstown rivals fifth-seed LA Galaxy with goals from both club’s superstars in Carlos Vela of LAFC and Zlatan Ibrahimovic of the LA Galaxy. The eight combined goals from the match tied an MLS postseason high.

No. 1 LAFC will host No. 2 Seattle Sounders FC in the Audi 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final on Tuesday, Oct. 29 (10 p.m. ET, ESPN / ESPN Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports 2).

No. 2 Atlanta United advanced after goals from Julian Gressel and Josef Martínez sealed a 2-0 home victory over the Philadelphia Union. Continuing their title defense as reigning MLS Cup champions, Atlanta returns to the Eastern Conference Final in consecutive seasons and now remains only one home win away from making it back to the championship game.

No. 2 Atlanta will host No. 4 Toronto FC on Wednesday, Oct. 30 (8 p.m. ET, FS1 / FOX Deportes / TSN 1/4 / TVA Sports).

In addition, Seattle Sounders FC are the final team to qualify for Concacaf Champions League, which will be their sixth CCL appearance. The slot belonging to the 2019 MLS Cup Champion will be secured by either LAFC, Atlanta, Toronto FC or Seattle pending results of the Audi 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Should a CCL-qualified club (LAFC/NYC/Atlanta) or a Canadian club (Toronto) win MLS Cup, the club with the highest point total, regardless of conference, would qualify for CCL. Based on final regular season standings, Seattle Sounders FC have now qualified for the tournament.

The final ranking of the U.S.-based MLS qualified clubs will be determined pending results of the 2019 MLS Cup. The MLS Cup Champions take the top spot, followed in order by Supporters’ Shield winners, Eastern Conference Regular Season Champion, U.S. Open Cup Champion, and any remaining club occupying the fourth and final slot.