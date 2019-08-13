Atlanta United and Club America rosters for 2019 Campeones Cup announced

2018 MLS Cup - Portland Timbers v Atlanta United

Ahead of the 2019 Campeones Cup, the second edition in the history of the competition, Club América and Atlanta United their 23-man rosters for the annual clash of champions. Also, the Campeones Cup Competition Guidelines are now available. The Mexican super club will face the current MLS champions, Atlanta United, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, this coming Wednesday, August 14 (8 p.m. ET, live on Univision, TUDN, ESPN2, TSN 1/4, and TVA Sports).

Some of the highlights of the Competition Guidelines, based on the recently updated Rules of the Game by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), include:

Confirmation of the use of Video Review technology, according to the protocol established by FIFA and IFAB.

Two ball stands will be used behind each goal. The purpose of ball stand implementation is to increase effective match time and reduce gamesmanship.

Liga MX and MLS will each provide a match commissioner.

Match officials will be appointed by the region’s confederation, Concacaf.

If the match is tied at the end of regulation time it will directly proceed to kicks from the penalty mark

Atlanta United Roster

Goalkeeper: Brad Guzan, Alec Kann

Defenders: George Bello, George Campbell, Franco Escobar, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Michael Parkhurst, Florentin Pogba, Miles Robinson

Midfielders: Mo Adamas, Ezequiel Barco, Andrew Carleton, Julian Gressel, Emerson Hyndman, Kevin Kratz, Jeff Larentowicz, Gonzalo Martinez, Justin Meram, Darlington Nagbe, Dion Pereira, Eric Remedi

Forwards: Josef Martinez, Hector Villalba

Club América Roster by Position

Goalkeepers : Oscar Jiménez, Luis Zamudio

Defenders: Carlos Vargas, Jorge Sánchez, Bruno Valdez, Emanuel Aguilera, Paul Aguilar, Haret Ortega, Israel García, Ramón Juárez

Advertisement

Midfielders: Guido Rodríguez, Jérémy Ménez, Andrés Ibargüen, Leonel López, Nicolás Benedetti, Sebastián Córdova, Antonio López, Fernando González, Renato Ibarra, Emilio Lara

Forwards: Roger Martínez, Giovani dos Santos, Henry Martín