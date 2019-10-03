Atlanta United forward Josef Martínez voted MLS Player of the Week

NEW YORK (Monday, September 23, 2019) – Atlanta United forward Josef Martínez was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week for the 29th week of the 2019 MLS season.

Martínez recorded a brace in Atlanta’s 2-0 victory over FC Cincinnati at Nippert Stadium on Wednesday, extending an MLS record with a goal scored in 15 consecutive matches played. Martínez has scored 26 goals, third most in MLS, along with two assists this season. Atlanta sits second in the Eastern Conference with 54 points (17-11-3 overall record) and has secured a spot in the Audi 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs.

With the match scoreless in the second half, Martínez gave Atlanta a 1-0 lead in the 59th minute. Pity Martínez sent a pass down the field to free up the Venezuelan from defenders, as Josef Martínez collected the ball, dribbled into the box and finished with a right-footed shot past the Cincinnati goalkeeper (watch goal).

Atlanta doubled its lead in the 65th minute when Martínez dazzled with an incredible display of skill. Martínez ditched a defender with a right-footed backheel flick over his head just outside the box, then juked two more defenders in the box with a pair of cutbacks before unleashing a powerful left-footed shot into the left corner of goal (watch goal).

While his goalscoring streak ended on Saturday, Martínez played 79 minutes to help Atlanta secure a 3-1 home victory over the San Jose Earthquakes.

Atlanta United face New York City FC on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+ / TSN5), before playing the Montreal Impact at Stade Saputo on Sunday (5 p.m. ET, ESPN+ / TVA Sports / TSN5).

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.