Atlanta United v Inter Miami CF prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Atlanta United host Inter Miami CF at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, as both sides look to recover from losses in their respective previous matches.

Atlanta are without a win in their last five games, having only picked up two points from those games, one of which was a home draw against Inter Miami, in a game that ended 0-0.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, have picked up five points in their last five games, which is a decent run of form for them considering that they have only picked up eight points from their 11 games so far this season.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami CF: Head-to-Head

This will be the third game between the two sides, with Inter Miami playing their first season in the MLS.

The last game between the two sides ended 2-1 in favour of the hosts in Miami, as they registered their second win in their history.

They also met at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 1, in a match that ended 0-0.

Atlanta United MLS Form Guide - L-L-D-D-L

Inter Miami CF MLS Form Guide - L-W-D-D-L

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami CF Team News

Atlanta United

It is no secret that Atlanta have been in terrible form since they lost their star striker Josef Martinez to an injury that has ended his season. The Venezuelan superstar ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament earlier this year, and is not expected back, even in the grim chance that Atlanta keep up their streak of making the playoffs every year.

Injured: Josef Martinez, Fernando Meza

Suspended: None

Inter Miami

For Inter Miami, experienced Panamanian defender Roman Torres is now fully fit and available, while star new signing Blaise Matuidi has had a few games under his belt now, and will be expected to contribute more for the side.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami CF Predicted XIs

Atlanta United (4-3-3): Brad Guzan; George Bello, Jeff Larentowicz, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes; Emerson Hyndman, Eric Remedi, Matheus Rossetto; Brooks Lennon, Gonzalo Martinez, Adam Jahn

Inter Miami CF (4-2-3-1): Luis Robles; Nicolas Figal, Andres Reyes, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Ben Sweat; Blaise Matuidi, Wil Trapp; Matias Pellegrini, Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizzaro; Julian Carranza

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami CF Prediction

Atlanta are in atrocious form, and the tide doesn't seem like it is changing any time soon. Miami, on the other hand, have shown some encouraging signs sporadically across their season.

Even though they are struggling for goals abit, Inter Miami are the favourites heading into this one, at least based on form.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-2 Inter Miami