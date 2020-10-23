Atlanta United vs DC United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Atlanta United host DC United on Saturday in a battle of the strugglers in the MLS Eastern Conference.

Atlanta United are 11th in the standings, while DC United are 15th, with only four points separating the two sides, in what has been a season to forget for both teams.

DC United, in their last match, plugged a nine-game winless run, with a 2-1 win over FC Cincinnati.

"We leave it all out there, and let's have fun doing it."



Relive our 2-1 road victory over FC Cincinnati in this week's From the Pitch.

Atlanta United, though, did nothing to improve their flagging form, in their last game against the high-flying Toronto FC. Despite having been competitive in that game, an 89th-minute goal from Pablo Piatti condemned Atlanta United to a loss against the current front-runners to win the MLS Supporters' Shield.

No excuses, just hustle.

Atlanta United vs DC United Head-to-Head

DC United hold the slight advantage in the direct head-to-head record, having won five out of the nine games these two sides have played against each other. Atlanta United have won the other four games, with the fixture not yet having seen a draw.

Atlanta United form guide: L-D-L-D-W

DC United form guide: W-D-L-L-L

Atlanta United vs DC United Team News

Atlanta United's Venezuelan superstar Josef Martinez is out for the rest of the season with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament. Erick Torres and Matteus Rossetto are ruled out as well.

Injuries: Josef Martinez, Matteus Rossetto, Erick Torres

Suspended: None

Like Martinez, Paul Arriola and Felipe have both ruptured their anterior cruciate ligaments, and will miss the season for DC United. Mohamed Abu, Steve Birnbaum and Ulises Segura are also injured.

Injuries: Paul Arriola, Felipe, Mohamed Abu, Ulises Segura and Steve Birnbaum

Suspensions: None

Atlanta United vs DC United Predicted XI

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Brad Guzan; George Bello, Anton Walkes, Miles Robinson, Franco Escobar; Jeff Larentowicz; Jon Gallagher, Mo Adams, Eric Remedi, Jake Mulraney; Adam Jahn

DC United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bill Hamid; Odoi-Atsem, Donovan Pines, Frederic Brilliant, Joseph Mora, Julian Gressel, Canouse, Yamil Asad, Junior Moreno, Gelmin Rivas, Erik Sorga

Atlanta United vs DC United Prediction

Despite DC United beating FC Cincinnati in their last match, their overall form still looks wretched. But Atlanta United's is not much better, which is what makes this a rather difficult game to call.

Given the nature of Atlanta United's loss to Toronto FC, they are bound to gain some confidence from it, which is why we are predicting a win for them in this game.

Prediction: Atlanta United 2-0 DC United