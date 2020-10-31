Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020 

Atlanta United host FC Cincinnati in a clash between the bottom two sides of the MLS Eastern Conference.

Both teams come into this game in absolutely atrocious form. Atlanta United haven't won in six games - a period in which they have picked up only two points.

In their last match, Atlanta United were trounced 4-1 by Orlando SC, but the stats suggested that the match was much closer than the eventual scoreline.

If Atlanta United's form is bad, FC Cincinnati's is worse. They haven't won any of their last nine matches, and have lost each of their last eight games.

That has meant that FC Cincinnati are now three points adrift of Atlanta United at the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference, after a 1-0 loss to Sporting KC in their last match.

Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head

Atlanta United have won two of the four previous games against FC Cincinnati, having lost only once. These two teams have played out one draw in the past.

Atlanta United form guide: L-L-L-D-L

FC Cincinnati form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati Team News

Atlanta United don't have too many injury concerns at the moment. However, the one player that is ruled out is a massive blow to them, as Josef Martinez continues his recovery from a torn ACL. He has been a massive miss for Atlanta United throughout what has been an atrocious season for them.

Injuries: Josef Martinez

Suspension: None

FC Cincinnati will miss four players for this game against Atlanta United. Mathieu Deplagne has a hip problem, while Przemyslaw Tyton, Saad Abdul-Salaam, Greg Garza are all also ruled out.

Injuries: Mathieu Deplagne, Greg Garza, Saad Abdul-Salaam, Przemyslaw Tyton

Suspensions: None

Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati Predicted XI

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Brad Guzan; George Bello, Anton Walkes, Miles Robinson, Franco Escobar; Jeff Larentowicz; Jon Gallagher, Mo Adams, Eric Remedi, Jake Mulraney; Adam Jahn

FC Cincinnati predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Spencer Richey; Nick Hagglund, Zico Bailey, Tom Pettersson, Andrew Gutman; Haris Medunjanin, Kamohelo Mokotjo; Frankie Amaya, Joe Gyau, Álvaro Barreal; Jürgen Locadia

Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

This is a difficult game to predict because both sides are in awful form, and there is no way to tell if either has a trick up their sleeve to stop the rut.

We are going to sit on the fence and predict a draw.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-1 FC Cincinnati