Atlanta United vs FC Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020 

Atlanta United and FC Dallas will clash in MLS action on Thursday at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium.

The two sides come into the fixture in differing form, with Atlanta United currently sitting 12th in the Eastern Conference while FC Dallas occupy third place in the Western Conference.

Back to work 💼 pic.twitter.com/RhhLwUn6kE — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) September 21, 2020

Atlanta United lost to Inter Miami in their last fixture in the MLS, with a 2-1 defeat stretching their winless run to six matches, while Dallas defeated Sporting Kansas City 3-2 to make it three wins on the bounce.

Atlanta United vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides with FC Dallas winning two of the previous three matches, scoring five goals and conceding six.

Atlanta United won the very first meeting between the two sides 3-0 back in September 2017 but the latest clash between the pair in April ended in a 2-1 victory for FC Dallas.

Atlanta United form guide (all competitions): D - D - L - L - L

FC Dallas form guide (all competitions): D - L - W - W - W

Atlanta United vs FC Dallas Team News

Atlanta United

Atlanta United will be without Josef Martinez who is a long-term absentee with a cruciate ligament rupture.

There are no suspension issues to worry about for coach Stephen Glass.

Injuries: Josef Martinez

Suspensions: None

FC Dallas

FC Dallas have Paxton Pomykal ruled out of the fixture with a groin injury.

Injury: Paxton Pmykal

Suspensions: None

Atlanta United vs FC Dallas Predicted XI

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Brad Guzan; George Bello, Anton Walkes, Miles Robinson, Franco Escobar; Jeff Larentowicz; Jon Gallagher, Matheus Rossetto, Eric Remedi, Jake Mulraney; Adam Jahn

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jimmy Maurer, John Nelson, Reto Ziegler, Matt Hedges, Bryan Reynolds; Tanner Tessman, Thiago Dos Santos; Santiago Mosquera, Brandon Servania, Fafa Picault; Franco Jara

Atlanta United vs FC Dallas Prediction

As already indicated, both sides have been on different pedestals since the resumption of the league.

While the home side have been atrocious, FC Dallas are currently flying high and have picked up maximum points in each of their last three MLS games.

Atlanta's poor form is rather shocking, given that they finished second in the regular season last term and won the MLS Cup in 2018.

The abrupt departure of Ronald de Boer following their poor showing at the MLS is Back tournament destabilised the side and interim manager Stephen Glass has failed to steady the ship.

FC Dallas, on the other hand, have been flying and their cause has been led by the in-form Franco Jara and Santiago Mosquera, with the duo having provided six goals in the last week.

6⃣Goals in one week from this duo.



Congrats to Franco Jara and Santiago Mosquera on making the MLS Team of the Week ‼️ pic.twitter.com/6GYqAYAWrW — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) September 21, 2020

There were goals at both ends in the last four matches involving Atlanta United, while 24 goals were scored in the last six games involving FC Dallas.

This suggests that we could be in for a high-scoring game, although the fine form of FC Dallas could see them triumph over Atlanta United.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-3 FC Dallas