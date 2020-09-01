Atlanta United vs Inter Miami CF prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Atlanta United host Inter Miami CF at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, as both sides look to recover from losses in their previous matches.

The two teams were scheduled to meet each other last week in Miami in the reverse fixture, but that game was postponed after the league was halted temporarily to recognize the nationwide fight for equal rights and against human rights abuses.

Atlanta are currently in 8th spot in the MLS Eastern Conference, after a less-than-convincing start to their season. After winning the Championship in 2018 and going as far as the Eastern Conference in 2019, they would have expected a lot more than just nine points from their opening seven matches.

They have also let go of Dutch head coach Frank de Boer, who has been replaced temporarily by Stephen Glass, until a permanent successor is found.

Miami are bottom, after losing their last game 1-0 to fellow newcomers Nashville SC.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami CF: Head-to-Head

This will be the first game between the two sides, with Inter Miami playing their first season in the MLS.

Uncharacteristically for them, Atlanta have had their struggles this season, and have lost four of their last five MLS games, including a 3-1 loss to Orlando City SC in their last match

After winning the first game in their history, Inter Miami were back to their struggles in their last game against Nashville, but it was a game they dominated. Inter Miami had 19 shots in that game compared to their opponents' five, but they were wasteful in front of goal.

Atlanta United MLS Form Guide - L-W-L-L-L

Inter Miami CF MLS Form Guide - L-W-L-L-L

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami CF Team News

Atlanta United

It is no secret that Atlanta have struggled since their star striker Josef Martinez has been absent with an injury. The Venezuelan ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament earlier this year, and is expected to miss the entirety of the season. They will welcome Franco Escobar back from suspension though.

Injured: Josef Martinez, Fernando Meza

Suspended: None

Inter Miami

For Inter Miami, experienced Panamanian defender Roman Torres is still expected to be unavailable, with new signing Blaise Matuidi not expected to be available until after a few more rounds of games.

Injured: Roman Torres

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Blaise Matuidi

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami CF Predicted XIs

Atlanta United (4-3-3): Brad Guzan; George Bello, Jeff Larentowicz, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes; Emerson Hyndman, Eric Remedi, Matheus Rossetto; Brooks Lennon, Gonzalo Martinez, Adam Jahn

Inter Miami CF (4-2-3-1): Luis Robles; Nicolas Figal, Andres Reyes, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Ben Sweat; Victor Ulloa, Wil Trapp; Matias Pellegrini, Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizzaro; Julian Carranza

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami CF Predictions

Inter Miami are still finding their feet in the MLS, with David Beckham's club having to put together a new squad for the season. Atlanta United are going through a period of indifferent form, but they still possess enough match-winners in their side.

The likes of Brooks Lennon and Gonzalo Martinez are still proven attackers in this competition, and could prove too hot to handle for the Inter Miami defenders.

Prediction: Atlanta United 3-1 Inter Miami