Atlanta United vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Atlanta United and Nashville SC lock horns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides are unbeaten in their last four and six games respectively and will be aiming to maintain their decent starts to the new campaign.

Atlanta United failed to grab consecutive victories last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw away to Seattle Sounders.

Raúl Ruidíaz gave the hosts the lead in the sixth minute, but Colombian forward Josef Martínez restored parity from the penalty spot with four minutes remaining on the clock.

Gabriel Heinze’s men have now managed just one win in their last four games, picking up two draws and one defeat.

With nine points from six games, Atalanta are seated in 12th place in the league table, one point behind Saturday’s visitors.

Securing points on the road is no easy task.



Meanwhile, Nashville maintained their unbeaten start to the season as they claimed a 1-0 win over Austin FC on Monday.

In an end-to-end affair at the Q2 Stadium, 24-year-old Croatian Randall Leal scored the only goal of the game to condemn Austin to their third straight defeat.

Gary Smith’s men have now avoided defeat in all six games so far, picking up two wins and four draws.

That decent run has helped Nashville move up to 12th place in the log, three points behind third-placed Kansas City.

Atlanta United vs Nashville SC Head-To-Head

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. Atlanta United have picked up two wins, while Nashville have managed one. Their last encounter was an entertaining six-goal thriller back in September 2020, when Nashville claimed a 4-2 victory.

Atlanta United Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W-D

Nashville SC Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-D-W

Atlanta United vs Nashville SC Team News

Atlanta United

Jurgen Damm, Ezequiel Barco and Machop Chol have been ruled out with abdominal problems. Alec Kann remains sidelined with a shoulder injury while Mo Adam is nursing a hernia problem.

Injured: Jurgen Damm, Ezequiel Barco, Machop Chol, Alec Kann, Mo Adam

Suspended: None

Nashville SC

The visitors will have to cope without the services of Brian Anunga and Abu Danladi, who are sidelined with knee and hamstring injuries respectively.

Injured: Brian Anunga, Abu Danladi

Suspended: None

Atlanta United vs Nashville SC Predicted XI

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bradley Guzan; George Bello, Anton Walkes, Miles Robinson, Brooks Lennon; Santiago Sosa, Emerson Hyndman, Marcelino Moreno; Erik Lopez, Jake Mulraney, Josef Martinez

Nashville SC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, David Romney, Walker Zimmerman, Alistair Johnston; Anibal Godoy, Dax McCarty; Randall Leal, Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl; Jhonder Cadiz

Atlanta United vs Nashville SC Prediction

Atlanta United and Nashville head into this game in similar form and will be aiming to grab the win and surge from mid-table. However, we predict both sides will cancel each other out and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-1 Nashville SC