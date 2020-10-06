Atlanta United vs Orlando City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Atlanta United host Orlando City in the MLS at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday night, as the hosts look to build on the momentum created by two recent wins.

Atlanta United have won two of their last three games - against FC Dallas and DC United - to generate a semblance of form. Before they beat FC Dallas on September 24, Atlanta United had gone six games without winning, and that was a genuine cause for concern.

📸 All the goals, all the celebrations 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fG67vQTBvr — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) October 4, 2020

The two recent wins have lifted them off the foot of the standings, and they now sit in 8th place in the Eastern Conference.

On Wednesday, Atlanta United will take on the third-placed Eastern Conference team, as Orlando travel to Atlanta.

Orlando have not lost a game since the final of the MLS is Back tournament, which they lost 2-1 to Portland Timbers.

So smooth in traffic 😎 pic.twitter.com/HXEX8JAC7B — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) October 5, 2020

Orlando secured a hard-fought 3-1 victory over New York Red Bulls in their last match.

Atlanta United vs Orlando City Head-to-Head

Atlanta United have won seven of the 11 head-to-head clashes between these two teams. Orlando City SC have only beaten Atlanta United once, while three games have ended in draws.

One of those draws was the last meeting between these two sides, when Adam, Jahn scored in second-half stoppage time to give Atlanta a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Atlanta United form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Orlando City form guide: W-D-W-W-D

Atlanta United vs Orlando City Team News

Josef Martinez, one of the MLS's biggest superstars is out for the rest of the season, with torn anterior cruciate ligament. Erick Torres is also unlikely to play this game for Atlanta United.

Injuries: Josef Martinez and Erick Torres

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Jhegson Mendez will come back from suspension for Orlando City, after having been sent off in their game against FC Dallas. Dom Dwyer remains injured, while left-back Joao Moutinho is also unavailable.

Injured: Dom Dwyer, Joao Moutinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atlanta United vs Orlando City Predicted Lineups

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Guzan (GK); Franco Escobar, Fernando Meza, Anton Walker, George Bello; Matheus Rossetto, Jeff Larentowicz, Emerson Hyndman; Brooks Lennon, Jon Gallagher, Jake Mulraney

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Pedro Gallese; Kyle Smith, Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel, Ruan Teixeira; Nani, Fafa Picault, Junior Urso, Chris Mueller; Mauricio Pereyra, Tesho Akindele

Atlanta United vs Orlando City Prediction

Eveb though Atlanta United have had an upturn in their form, and their recent results have not been as bad as the games preceding them, this is going to be a difficult game for them, against one of the best sides in the MLS this season.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-3 Orlando City