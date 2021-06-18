Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Atlanta United entertain Philadelphia Union at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in MLS Eastern Conference action on Sunday.

This will be the third meeting between the two sides in 2021, with the previous two coming in the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals. The Philadelphia Union progressed into the last four, where they face Club America.

In the MLS, the visitors have fared better with four wins from their last five and an overall eight games, while Atlanta have just two wins to their name. The Union made it three wins in a row with a 3-0 triumph over the Portland Timbers in their previous outing before the break.

Atlanta United dropped points in back-to-back games after a 1-0 win over Montreal over a month ago. They were held to a 2-2 draw by Nashville before the break, thanks to Hany Mukhtar's two goals in the 80th and 83rd minutes of the game.

Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head

The two clubs have crossed paths just nine times so far, with their first meeting coming in 2017. With four wins, The Five Stripes have been the better side in the fixture, while the visitors have been able to record just two wins, with one in MLS and one in the CONCACAF Champions League.

The spoils have been shared three times between the two sides. They did not meet during the MLS 2020 season. Their last meeting came in the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final second leg fixture at Subaru Park, which ended in a 1-1 draw in May. The Union progressed into the last four 3-1 on aggregate.

Atlanta United form guide across all competitions: D-D-W-D-D

Philadelphia Union form guide in MLS: W-W-W-D-W

Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Team News

Atlanta United

Emerson Hyndman has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL. Machop Chol, Mo Adams and Jürgen Damm are recovering from leg injuries and are doubts for the game.

Alec Kann is also not expected to play on account of a shoulder injury. Lisandro Lopez is recovering from a personal loss and remains unavailable. Ronald Hernandez and Josef Martinez are unavailable as they are currently representing Venezuela at Copa America.

Injured: Emerson Hyndman, Machop Chol, Mo Adams, Jürgen Damm, Alec Kann

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Lisandro Lopez, Ronald Hernandez, Josef Martinez

Philadelphia Union

Greg Ranjitsingh, Jack de Vries, Ilsinho and Daniel Gazdag are injury concerns for the visitors. Gazdag had to withdraw from the Hungary squad at EURO 2020 after a knee injury.

Jose Martinez is currently with Venezuela in the Copa America and remains unavailable for selection.

Injured: Greg Ranjitsingh, Jack de Vries, Ilsinho, Daniel Gazdag

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Jose Martinez

Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Predicted XI

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bradley Guzan; George Bello, Anton Walkes, Miles Robinson, Brooks Lennon; Santiago Sosa, Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno; Erik Lopez, Jake Mulraney, Matheus Rossetto

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Jamiro Monteiro, Leon Flach, Anthony Fontana, Alejandro Bedoya; Sergio Santos, Kacper Przybylko

Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Atlanta United will miss Josef Martinez in this game and in his absence they might struggle to create chances. A three-game winning streak for the visitors makes them favorites in this fixture.

We predict a win for the Union in this game.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-2 Philadelphia Union.

