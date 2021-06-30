Austin FC vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Austin FC and Portland Timbers will clash for the first time ever on Thursday night in an MLS Western Conference matchup.

Portland Timbers' inconsistent start to the new MLS season sees them languishing at seventh in the Western Conference standings. They lost 1-0 to Minnesota United in their latest outing. Adrien Hunou put the Loons ahead as early as the second minute and the Timbers weren't able to conjure up a response.

Giovanni Savarese's men were able to carve out quite a few chances but failed to apply the finishing touches to it. Meanwhile, Austin FC have endured a tough start to their life in the MLS. They are currently second from bottom after winning two, drawing four and losing five of their first 11 matches of the season.

They were held to a goalless draw by Columbus on Sunday and Josh Wolf's side has a lot of work to do in the coming months. Their last win came eight games ago against the Loons and they are struggling to find their feet.

They have also scored just six goals in 11 matches and have not been clinical in the final third. That's definitely a department in which they need to improve.

Austin FC vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head

This will be the first ever meeting between Austin FC and Portland TImbers.

Austin FC form guide: D-D-D-L-D

Portland TImbers form guide: W-L-W-D-L

Austin FC vs Portland Timbers Team News

Austin FC

Ulises Segura, Ben Sweat and Aaron Schoenfeld are missing due to knee injuries. Danny Hoesen is out with a hip problem while Nick Lima is unavailable with a hamstring issue.

Injuries: Danny Hoesen, Nick Lima, Ben Sweat, Ulises Segura, Aaron Schoenfeld

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Portland Timbers

Ismaila Jome, Jeff Attinella, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Cristhian Paredes and Andy Polo are sidelined with injuries. Yimmi Chara and Felipe Mora are away on international duty.

Injuries: Ismaila Jome, Jeff Attinella, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Cristhian Paredes, Andy Polo

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

International duty: Yimmy Chara, Felipe Mora

Austin FC vs Portland Timbers Predicted Lineups

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Stuver; Zan Kolmanic, Matt Besler, Julio Cascante, Hector Jimenez; Diego Fagundez, Alexander Ring, Tomas Pochettino; Cecilio Dominguez, Jon Gallagher, Jared Stroud

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (5-4-1): Steve Clark; Claudio Bravo, Zac McGraw, Dario Zuparic, Bill Tuiloma, Jose Rankin; Eryk Williamson, Diego Chara. Renzo Zambrano, Dairon Asprilla; Jeremy Ebobisse

Austin FC vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Austin FC are winless in eight matches. Portland Timbers have found it hard to pick up a win on occasion but they've been playing some decent football of late. We'll put our money on the Timbers here.

Prediction: Austin FC 1-2 Portland TImbers

