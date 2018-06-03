Intercontinental Cup 2018: Baichung Bhutia welcomes Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri to the '100 Club'

Chhetri is all set to make his 100th appearance for India when they face Kenya

Sunil Chhetri will become the second Indian Football player to get his 100th Cap for India on Monday.

What's the story?

Former Indian football captain and striker Baichung Bhutia welcomed current Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri to the '100 Club' in a press release on the eve of Sunil Chhetri's 100th appearance for the Blue Tigers.

In case you didn't know...

Baichung Bhutia made a record 104 appearances for Indian football team in his career spanning across 16 years. He has scored 40 goals in his illustrated metier. Bhutia began his club career with East Bengal in 1993 and retired from East Bengal in 2015. He is the only player in India to have over a 100 caps in International matches.

Sunil Chhetri, the current Indian football, is all set to become the second player to reach 100 caps for India at the international stage. He has scored 59 goals for the Blue Tigers in 99 appearances. Chhetri began his club career with Mohun Bagan in 2002.

The heart of the matter

"Welcome to the Club, Sunil, and it’s quite an elite club. Representing your country in 100 International matches is a huge achievement. He has been one of the most-sincere and focussed Footballers I have come across. I have seen him grow in front of my eyes for 15 years now and he has been a thorough professional all throughout.

"Congratulations! It’s not easy for any Footballer in the world, whichever country you come from to achieve such a feat. What he has accomplished is a result of the sheer hard work put in. He always knew what he wanted and that’s why he was able to evolve as a player," said Bhutia in an AIFF Press Release.

Bhutia also asserted regarding Chhetri's development from his early Maidan days and how he has evolved as one of the best striker and dead ball specialist in India.

What's next?

Sunil Chhetri is all set to make his 100th appearance for India when they face Kenya on Monday, 4th June in Mumbai in the Intercontinental Cup Match 3.

Author's Take

Baichung Bhutia's message for Sunil Chhetri will surely make him proud and buoyant. This will push him to make his 100th appearance a memorable one by looking for yet another Match Ball performance. The Blue Pilgrims are also expected to arrange a big reception in the Stadium for Chhetri's 100th cap.