Bangladesh and Manipur record impressive Quarter-Final victories to reach Subroto Cup U17 Girls Semi-Final

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 34 // 03 Sep 2019, 19:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Delhi, September 3, 2019: The Subroto Cup International Football Tournament U17 Girls Quarter-Finals kicked off today with SAI Salt Lake, Kolkata taking on Tamil Nadu’s Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School at the Ambedkar Stadium.

Tamil Nadu took the lead fifteen minutes into the game before Kolkata drew level just four minutes later through their talisman Nitu Nilda, who scored her eighth goal of the campaign. However, D. Ananthi’s 32nd-minute strike and a goalless second half ensured that Tamil Nadu progressed to the last four of the competition.

In the second quarter-final, GVHHS representing Kerala took on Nilmani English School from Manipur at Pathways World School. The North-Eastern side raced to a four-goal lead by half-time, putting the tie beyond GVHHS. Sreelaxmi pulled one back in the second half for Kerala but it was nothing more than a consolation as Manipur added a fifth to record an emphatic 5-1 victory.

Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Pratisthan(BKSP) faced high flying Rabia Balkhi from Afghanistan, who recorded a 9-0 victory against Airforce School on match-day 3. What was expected to be a close encounter turned into an absolute rout as BKSP ran out 6-0 winners, thanks to Aklima Khatun’s hat-trick.

The fourth quarter-final featured Assam’s Simbargaon High School, who recorded an emphatic 12-0 win against Hatimari High School on match-day 3. Squaring off against Umthli Higher Secondary School from Meghalaya, it was a closely contested affair but Simbargaon High School won it from a solitary goal by Apurna Narzary.

The complete results are as follows:

Quarter-Final 1: Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School – 2 (A. Durga, D. Ananthi) bt. SAI, Salt Lake, Kolkata – 1 (Nitu Nilda)

Quarter-Final 2: Nilmani English School, Manipur – 5 (Babylanchhandam, Babina, Moilunsiam, Kim Langel, Hoineihat) bt. GVHSS, Kerala - 1 (Sreelaxmi)

Quarter-Final 3: Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Protisthan – 6 (Unnoti, Aklima Khatim x 3, Afeida, Sumi) bt. Rabia Balkhi, Afghanistan – 0

Quarter-Final 4: Simbargaon High School, Assam – 1 (Apurna Narzary) bt. Umthli Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya - 0