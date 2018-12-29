×
BBFS Residential Academy - Mumbai Trials!

BBFS
OFFICIAL
News
24   //    29 Dec 2018, 11:40 IST

BBFS Residential Academy
BBFS Residential Academy

Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (popularly known as BBFS), India’s largest football training organization, is launching trials for the 2019-20 batch of its football residential academy – BBFS Residential Academy situated in Greater Gurgaon, India.

The details of the trials are as under:

Date: 6 January 2019 (Sunday)

Time: 10:30 AM onwards

Eligibility: Children born between 2003-2008

Venue: KJ Somaiya College of Arts and Commerce


The purpose of the trials is to scout for the best footballing talent across India who would then get a chance to join the second batch of students in our residential academy. A team of coaches from BBFS will conduct trails for interested students aged between 10 and 15 years (who are currently studying in class 5 to class 9 and are seeking admissions in class 6 to class 10).

Through this residential setup BBFS, in partnership with Vedas International School, intends to create an environment which would help academy students achieve their dreams of becoming professional footballers while receiving quality education and not compromising on academics. 

Although a paid academy, BBFS Residential Academy will also hold a fixed number of slots for scholarships - to be awarded to the most talented players in India.

Interested students to register for the trials by visiting http://www.bbfs.in/academy and may also contact +91-9599030181 for further details about the program.

TEAM ACHIEVEMENTS

•   Pre Subroto Gurugram District Championship (2018) - Semifinalist in U14 (out of 32 teams)

•   SGFI Gurugram District Championship (2018) –Winner (out of 35 teams)

•   U14 SGFI State team of Gurugram (2018) –Winner (out of 22 district teams)

•   Golden League first round U11 (2018) –Winner

•   Reliance Foundation Youth Sports –Winner

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENTS

• 9 players selected District Team Gurugramfor SGFI State Championship -2018

• 3 players selected for Haryana State Team Camp for SGFI National Championship –2018

About BBFS

Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS), India’s largest football training programme, currently runs non-residential football coaching through 50+ training centers across 18 cities in India. BBFS is the brainchild of India’s greatest footballer, Bhaichung Bhutia, whose achievements and contribution to Indian football are unparalleled.

In a short span of 8 years, BBFS has successfully helped its members to break into the professional ranks. BBFS has till date produced 6 Indian national team, 16 ISL/ I-league and over 160 national level players. Our technical team has prepared the AIFF D license and AIFF Grassroots Manual currently used across India as part of the introductory coach education toolkit.

Through our upcoming residential academy, BBFS aims to develop more players for national level competitions such as Subroto Cup, I-league (U13 and U15 championships), AIFF - Open Nationals and School Nationals, as well as place academy graduates with I-league club academies and professional teams.

-

For more information contact: +91-9599030181

Register for the trials NOW: http://www.bbfs.in/academy

