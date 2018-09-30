Benjamin Pavard's agent is an Indian!

Benjamin Pavard, France's right back who played a crucial role in France's World Cup win in Russia has been in news regarding his next destination. Though it was reported that he had agreed on a deal to join Bayern Munich next year, the deal failed to materialize. However, the main man behind this decision will be an Indian. Yes, you heard it right.

Joseph Mohan, from Puducherry, is Pavard's agent and he will be making crucial decisions about his client's career. This is surprising, considering the fact that Indians have never been in a prominent role in European football.

Having moved to Paris at the age of 4, Joseph Mohan took the decision to become Pavard's agent when the player was 17. Pavard was part of the Lille's 2nd division team then and he was looking for an agent to represent him. He was finding it difficult ta find an agent when Joseph Mohan, who was impressed with Pavard's game became the player's agent.

Having made only 4 international appearances before the World Cup, the 22-year-old was not expected to be France's first-choice right-back. However, he represented France in all the games in Russia helping them clinch the World Cup after 20 years. Pavard's equalizer goal against Argentina in the knockouts has also adjudged the Goal of the World Cup.

This led to the speculation that Pavard will be moving from his current club VFB Stuggart. With the likely suitors being Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, Joseph will start to develop some influential contacts in European football. It would also be helpful for Indian football as Joseph Mohan has a mission to take a young Indian footballer to the international level.

With many Indian footballers starting to shine in the international matches, the time is not far when we can see our own Indian play in Europe. With agents like Joseph Mohan managing talented youngsters, we can hope that our dream is not far away.

