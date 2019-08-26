Bibiano Fernandes way of a "fit" Sri Lankan side

Ahead of their third 2019 SAFF U-15 clash, India Head Coach Bibiano Fernandes said that he is wary of the 'physically fit' Sri Lanka before taking them on at the Kalyani Stadium on Tuesday, August 27 after two wins on the bounce against Nepal (5-0) and Bhutan (7-0) respectively.

The 42-year-old said that his charges need to take their opponents seriously, as a fit side like Sri Lanka could do a lot of damage.

"Sri Lanka have been a tough team to play against, and their players are very fit. So we will definitely take this match seriously and hopefully, we'll have the three points at the end of the game," said Fernandes.

Having won their first two matches, India have amassed six points, and are tied at the top of the table with defending champions Bangladesh. However, the hosts are ahead on goal difference, as they are yet to play Bangladesh.

"Our approach will be the same as the previous two games. Three points are what we will be going for, and that's something that we believe will put us closer to the U-15 SAFF Final," said Fernandes.

The match between India and Sri Lanka is set to kick-off at 12 noon and it'll be streamed on mycujoo.