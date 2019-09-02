Blue Tigers arrive in 'special' Guwahati ahead of crucial Oman clash

AIFF Media FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 60 // 02 Sep 2019, 22:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Indian National Football Team arriving in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The Indian Senior National Team reached Guwahati on Monday (September 2, 2019) ahead of their match against Oman on Thursday (September 5). The match kicks-off Blue Tigers' FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign, and also the joint qualification process for the AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

Many a player labelled Guwahati as a special venue for them, with Sandesh Jhingan, and Pritam Kotal having made their International debuts for India at the venue in 2015, when India took on Nepal in the qualifiers for the World Cup qualifiers.

The squad headed to Guwahati on the back of a preparatory camp which had kicked-off in Goa on August 20.

Local boy Vinit Rai, who was born in Duliajan in the Dibrugarh district of Assam, added that he hopes that a victory against Oman will help the “ease the pain for people in Assam, after a number of people lost their lives due to floods in the state.”

“The entire squad was so much concerned about the floods in Assam. They kept enquiring every day,” he stated. “It’s so significant for me to come back to Guwahati, that too with the National Team. The whole team is looking forward to playing against Oman. I remember when we faced them in 2015 in Bengaluru, where we gave them a tough fight. Prior to the AFC Asian Cup 2019, we played a draw against them in a friendly match as well, which is positive as far as our record with them is concerned,” he commented.

Upon arrival, Sandesh preferred to walk back some 5 years, and recalled his International debut in Guwahati as the 'best memory of his life'.’

"Guwahati will always remain special for me. I always dreamt of playing for India, and it eventually became possible in Guwahati where I made my International debut. Coming to Guwahati is always like a homecoming for me,” he stated.

“In fact, there is more to that. I even scored my first International goal against Laos in Guwahati. I still remember the goal, and it was so satisfying to have contributed to a massive 6-1 victory on that day, and advance to the next round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, the continental championship which we eventually qualified for,” Sandesh recollected.

Dependable wing-back Pritam Kotal also could not hide his excitement.

Advertisement

"Guwahati will always occupy a special place in my heart. As a player, I made my International debut in Guwahati. My baptism started here. How can I ever forget this place? The Guwahati link will always stay in me,” he smiled.

“You know,” he went on. “I am a bit superstitious. The National Team has had a good record in Guwahati and the city has never left us empty-handed. Hopefully, we shall be able to continue the positive run. It has been a tough time for people in Assam recently and we will give our all to make amends for the pain they have suffered."

In their last two matches at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, the Blue Tigers have grabbed two wins - against Nepal (2-0) and Laos (6-1).

The Oman national team also arrived in Guwahati on Monday evening. The match between India and Oman will be aired live on Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla and Asianet Plus, and will also be streamed online on Hotstar and Jio TV. Tickets for the game are up for sale and can be bought at https://bit.ly/2U8CXVA.

After facing Oman, the Blue Tigers will travel to Doha to face Qatar in their next FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier on September 10, 2019. Afghanistan and Bangladesh are the other two teams that make up Group E.