Bracket for 2019 USL League One Playoffs unveiled

TAMPA, Fla. – The bracket for the 2019 USL League One Playoffs was set on Saturday night as Forward Madison FC claimed the final postseason berth on the last day of the league’s inaugural regular season, leaving four teams standing to battle for a place in the League One Final.

Madison claimed the fourth and final place in the postseason with a 1-0 victory on the road against Lansing Ignite FC. J.C. Banks’ first-half goal moved the Flamingos and their large contingent of travelling support clear of fifth-place Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in the opening game of Saturday’s four-game slate.

Lansing’s defeat opened the door for Greenville Triumph SC to move into the No. 2 seed with a victory later on Saturday night against South Georgia Tormenta FC, but a 3-1 victory for Tormenta FC at Erk Russell Park left Greenville in third place and set to be the visitor against Ignite FC in the other Semifinal.

No. 4 seed Madison will now head to face the No. 1 seed North Texas SC in the Semifinals of the League One Playoffs, with the contest at Toyota Stadium scheduled for Saturday, October 12 at 8 p.m. ET. The other semifinal will feature No. 2 seed Lansing Ignite FC and No. 3 seed Greenville Triumph SC, who will square off at Cooley Law School Stadium on Saturday, October 12 at 7 p.m. ET.

The 2019 USL League One Playoffs will be conducted as a single-elimination, fixed-bracket tournament with the higher seed playing host in each round. The 2019 USL League One Final will be held at the venue of the higher remaining seed on the weekend of October 18-20.

Every game of 2019 USL League One Playoffs will be aired on ESPN+ in the United States and via YouTube for international viewers. Games can also be followed live on the USL League One Match Center with game updates and statistics powered by Opta.

2019 USL League One Playoffs

Semifinals

Saturday, Oct. 12

No. 2 Lansing Ignite FC vs. No. 3 Greenville Triumph SC, 7 p.m. ET, Cooley Law School Stadium

No. 1 North Texas SC vs. No. 4 Forward Madison FC, 8 p.m. ET, Toyota Stadium

League One Final Hosting Priority

No. 1 North Texas SC – Saturday, October 19, 8 p.m. ET

No. 2 Lansing Ignite FC – Saturday, October 19, 7 p.m. ET

No. 3 Greenville Triumph SC – Friday, October 18, 8 p.m. ET

Note: Final date is subject to change