2018 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup: Brazil hold Japan to a goalless draw

Misaki Morita of Japan on the right in action against Julia of Brazil (Image Courtesy: FIFA)

The sixth edition of the FIFA under-17 World Cup kick-started in Uruguay on 13th November 2018. Sixteen teams from six confederations face off against each other to gain their hands on the coveted title.

Defending Champions North Korea remain the most successful side in World Cup history claiming two titles with the inaugural edition in 2008 New Zealand and the previous edition in 2016 Jordan. Japan, South Korea, and France have been victorious in the World Cup once.

France did not qualify this year after Finland edged them out in the qualification stages with a superior goal difference.

India had failed to qualify for the AFC under-17 finals tournament after finishing third in their group in the qualification stages behind South Korea and the Philippines.

The first match of the prestigious tournament saw the title favourites Japan taking on Brazil at the Estadio Domingo Burgueño in Maldonado, Uruguay.

Emily of Brazil produced the first shot of the match from 18 yards out. A diving save from Little Nadeshiko custodian Shu Ohba at the near post denied the early threat from the South Americans.

Vitoria had the best chance for Brazil when her strike from Isabela’s cross got tipped over the bar by Shu Ohba.

China Kamiya had two early attempts at the Brazilian goals which went wide of the target.

Japan’s best effort came from Wakaba Goto whose leaping dive at close range of Shino Matsuda‘s cross from a set-piece situation sailed over the crossbar.

Seleção custodian Mayara misjudged the flight of an inviting cross. She got fortunate as the Brazilian defense denied space for Chise Takizawa to strike the ball. She passed it to Momoko Kinoshita, whose effort went wide of the left post.

Brazil delivered three successful shots on the goal of their ten attempts while Japan managed only two from their 14 attempts with 55% of ball possession throughout the match.

Brazilian Coach Luizao hailed the team‘s efforts after they collected a point against the fancied Japanese. The player of the match award went to Misaki Morita from Japan.