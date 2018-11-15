×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

2018 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup: Brazil hold Japan to a goalless draw

Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
News
21   //    15 Nov 2018, 02:12 IST

Misaki Morita of Japan on the right in action against Julia of Brazil (Image Courtesy: FIFA)
Misaki Morita of Japan on the right in action against Julia of Brazil (Image Courtesy: FIFA)

The sixth edition of the FIFA under-17 World Cup kick-started in Uruguay on 13th November 2018. Sixteen teams from six confederations face off against each other to gain their hands on the coveted title.

Defending Champions North Korea remain the most successful side in World Cup history claiming two titles with the inaugural edition in 2008 New Zealand and the previous edition in 2016 Jordan. Japan, South Korea, and France have been victorious in the World Cup once.

France did not qualify this year after Finland edged them out in the qualification stages with a superior goal difference.

India had failed to qualify for the AFC under-17 finals tournament after finishing third in their group in the qualification stages behind South Korea and the Philippines.  

The first match of the prestigious tournament saw the title favourites Japan taking on Brazil at the Estadio Domingo Burgueño in Maldonado, Uruguay.

Emily of Brazil produced the first shot of the match from 18 yards out. A diving save from Little Nadeshiko custodian Shu Ohba at the near post denied the early threat from the South Americans.

Vitoria had the best chance for Brazil when her strike from Isabela’s cross got tipped over the bar by Shu Ohba.

China Kamiya had two early attempts at the Brazilian goals which went wide of the target.

Japan’s best effort came from Wakaba Goto whose leaping dive at close range of Shino Matsuda‘s cross from a set-piece situation sailed over the crossbar.

Seleção custodian Mayara misjudged the flight of an inviting cross. She got fortunate as the Brazilian defense denied space for Chise Takizawa to strike the ball. She passed it to Momoko Kinoshita, whose effort went wide of the left post.

Brazil delivered three successful shots on the goal of their ten attempts while Japan managed only two from their 14 attempts with 55% of ball possession throughout the match.

Brazilian Coach Luizao hailed the team‘s efforts after they collected a point against the fancied Japanese. The player of the match award went to Misaki Morita from Japan.

Topics you might be interested in:
Brazil Football Japan Football Marcelo Shinji Kagawa Indian Football
Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
Famous World Cup mascots
RELATED STORY
Top 10 International goal scorers of all time
RELATED STORY
Documenting the performance of Asian countries at the...
RELATED STORY
2018 AFC U-19 Championship Day 2 - Defending Champions...
RELATED STORY
AFC Under-19 Championship: Indonesia’s fairy-tale run...
RELATED STORY
Russia 2018: A World Cup to remember
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Analysis of Day 3 football results
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Japan take top honours in Women's...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Day 5 action - Football Men
RELATED STORY
WAFF Boys' Championships 2018: India U16 v Japan U16 -...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us