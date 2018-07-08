BRICS Cup U17 2018: India announced 35-member squad

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 192 // 08 Jul 2018, 19:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Indian football team

What's the story?

The Indian Women's squad for the BRICS U-17 Cup 2018, scheduled to be held in South Africa has been announced which will feature 35 budding youngsters who will be travelling to the African nation and will be playing under the tutelage of head coach Shukla Dutta.

This is the second time the Indian contingent is set to take part in the BRICS U-17 Cup, with the previous occasion being the country's participation in the inaugural season in 2016.

In case you didn't know...

The BRICS U-17 Cup, a tournament that is played amongst five teams from the BRICS unions' countries namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa was established in 2016 and the inaugural tournament was played in Goa from the 5th-15th October 2016 which saw Brazil finishing as champions while South Africa emerged runners-up.

This year, the tournament is set to be held in South Africa and will yet again feature the five teams from the countries which form the BRICS economic block.

The heart of the Matter

Hosts India, who could not muster up even a single win from their four matches from the inaugural season will be looking to put in an inspiring performance and give their opponents a run for their money.

The squad does have its share of experienced hands in the form of the team's highest goal-scorer Renu, defensive lynchpins Santi Murmu and Janaki Murmu while the midfield will be led by Mizoram's Grace Lalrampari who will all look to bring their experience to the fore.

Here is the team in full -

Goalkeepers: Monika Devi, Arumugam Archana, Khushi Chanu, Esther Hmingthansangi, Manisha

Defenders: Shanti Murmu, Janaki Murmu, Sarita Soreng, Pusparani Devi, Pavitra Murugesan, Eva Panna, Pratiksah Lahra, Sushmita Tannty, Papki Devi.

Midfielders: Grace Lalrampari, Kritina, Debinita Roy, Bannaya Kabiraj, Avika Singh, Anaybai, Laxmi Kumar, Samiksha, Babysana Devi, Jasoda Munda.

Forwards: Renu, Santhiya, Vanlahriattiti, Karishma Rai, Manisha, Babydolly, Bhagyashree Devi, Somaaya Mukundan, Soumya Guguloth, Jyoti, Karishma Shirvoikar.

What's Next?

The Indian team, with a confident mix of youth and experience, will look to improve their showing from the disappointing result in the previous edition and will hope to put in their best foot forward.