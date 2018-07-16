BRICS U-17 football tournament: Indian U-17 women's team to face hosts South Africa in the opener

Akshat Mehrish FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 435 // 16 Jul 2018, 19:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Indian Women's football team

What's the story?

The 2019 BRICS U-17 tournament is right around the corner. The fixture list for the upcoming tournament was revealed today with India going up against hosts South Africa for the opening match of the tournament.

In case you didn't know...

BRICS is a special group of five growing economies- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa- who have joined together for economic, technological and other benefits.

The BRICS U-17 Cup is a tournament that is played amongst the five teams from the BRICS unions. 2016 was the first time the tournament took place.

The inaugural tournament was played in Goa, from the 5th-15th October 2016, which saw Brazil finishing as champions while South Africa emerged runners-up.

In 2018, the tournament is set to be held in South Africa and will feature the five teams from the countries which form the BRICS economic block.

The heart of the matter

The Indian U-17 Women's team now know who they will face as the fixture list for the BRICS U-17 Tournament was announced.

Let's Cheer for our girls who'll compete in the BRICS U-17 Football Tournament in South Africa. We'll play the hosts @SouthAfrica in the opener on July 18, 2018. #BackTheBlue #ShePower #WeareIndia pic.twitter.com/bsiThnmIge — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 16, 2018

A week back, the official squad was also announced and the names of the women who will be boarding the flight to South Africa were revealed. This week it is the fixture list that has been revealed, according to which the Indian Women's U-17 team will go up against the South African Women's U-17 team for their opening match on July 18.

The Indian team will then face Russia, a day later, followed by Brazil on July 21. The Indian team will face China on July 22. Brazil is once again the favorite, although they will face plenty of fight from the other four nations.

What's next?

The tournament will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa where Brazil will hope to lift the trophy for the second time. Will the Indian Women's U-17 Team be successful in this edition of the BRICS U-17 Football Tournament?