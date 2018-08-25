Calcutta Football League 2018: Dicka scores a hat-trick as Mohun Bagan scripted an impressive 5-0 win over West Bengal Police

Pritam Chatterjee FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 25 Aug 2018, 20:04 IST

The Cameroonian international scored an impressive hat-trick

Full Time: Mohun Bagan 5-0 West Bengal Police

Scorer: Aser Dipanda Dicka (2', 51', 90+5'), Britto (32'), Henry Kisekka (90+2')

MOM: Aser Dipanda Dicka

Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan played a spectacular game to script an impressive victory on Saturday as they thrashed West Bengal Police 5-0 at Mohun Bagan/CCFC Ground, in their sixth fixture of the Calcutta Football League Premier Division 'A'.

Aser Dipanda Dicka became the hat-trick hero of the match. Britto PM and Henry Kisekka scored one goal each.

The overall team game helped the Mariners to clinch the top spot of the league table again from their arch-rivals, East Bengal.

The Maroon and Greens also became successful to compensate the deficit of the goal difference as they blew Police away by a huge margin.

From the very beginning of the match, Mohun Bagan started to dominate their opponents. As a result, in the 2nd minute of the match, Dicka made the scoreline 1-0 for his side. Dicka got a forward pass and his right-footed shot successfully found the net.

After getting their early goal, Mohun Bagan started attacking more fiercely and as a result, in the ninth minute of the game, back to back four chances were created inside the Police box. Dicka, Henry and Gurjinder missed the opportunity from Abhishek's minus. Police defenders made crucial goal-line save to keep the scoreline unchanged.

In the 32nd minute of the game, Britto received a cross from Sourav. Britto made a great chest trap and finally made a glorious finish to make the scoreline 2-0 for Mohun Bagan.

Players of the Police squad became desperate to stop the Mariners from scoring more goals and hence, made back to back fouls. In today's match, five players of Police got to see yellow cards and one player saw a red card, which is the most number of fouls made by any team so far in this season of CFL.

In the second half of the game, Dicka again found the net in the 51st minute, as Police goalie Soumava failed to obstruct the header from the Cameroonian international, which came from the corner kick of mighty Mehtab. Meanwhile, Soumava got injured as he jumped to save Dicka's header and hence, Sanjib Mondal replaced Soumava for the rest of the match.

Match referee added eight minutes of extra time at the end of the game. Mohun Bagan scored back to back two goals in the injury time as in the second minute of added time, Henry Kisekka's right-footer found the target and in the fifth minute, Dicka scored his first hat-trick of this season.

He also became the joint top scorer of the league with former Mariner Ansumana Kromah. Both of them have scored six goals so far.

Bagan thinktank, Sankarlal Chakraborty is quite happy after today's match. Today, the performance of the Mariners was definitely great as they played as a team.

They successfully converted approximately all the chances into goals, as they became able to reduce the wastages of the opportunities.

Today's big-margin victory against Police will definitely pump up the confidence level of the Maroon and Green brigade, before the Derby match against East Bengal on September 2.

After today's match, Mohun Bagan equalized the goal difference column with the Red and Golds. Mohun Bagan is now at the top of the league table with 16 points from 6 matches, having the goal difference of 11.