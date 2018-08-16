Calcutta Football League 2018: 'Even Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't celebrate after scoring vs Manchester United,' says ex-Mohun Bagan striker Ansumanah Kromah

Ansumanah Kromah during his Mohun Bagan days

Mohun Bagan lost their first points in the ongoing Calcutta Football League after a 1-1 draw against Peerless SC on Thursday evening. Ansumanah Kromah, who played for the Green and Maroon Brigade last season, was spotted making a ‘mute celebration’ after scoring the equaliser.

Although Mohun Bagan were sloppy from the beginning of the first half, they managed to stitch together a few constructive passes but failed to score. Much like the previous games, the Mariners scored in the latter half of the match when Henry Kisseka’s head found the back of the net after a perfect cross was delivered from Abhishek Ambekar.

Lack of concentration and missed chances by the hosts kept the scores unchanged till the 90th minute. But former Bagan striker was caught unmarked a minute later and swiftly placed the ball towards the net to make it 1-1 and snatch a vital point for Peerless SC.

Kromah’s goal was vital for his team, gaining an important point for Biswajit Bhattacharjee’s men. But he still has a bit of affection left for his former club, which was evident from the ‘mute celebration’ after he scored the goal which he dedicated to his mother.

“I score goals because I am happy to score... It’s not a revenge goal. Even a great player like Ronaldo doesn’t celebrate when he scores against Manchester United. You have reasons to not celebrate when you score against your former club. It is because of the love you still have for the club,” said Kromah after the match.

Mohun Bagan are almost on level terms with arch-rivals East Bengal at the present moment, although the Red and Gold Brigade has played fewer match. The Calcutta Football League is wide open now, with both the Kolkata giants in contention for the title, while Peerless SC and Mohammedan Sporting Club not far behind.

Mohammedan Sporting Club will lock horns with George Telegraph on Friday, while East Bengal will play against Aryan Club on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan will get a chance to make a good comeback when they play Tollygunge Agragami on Sunday evening.