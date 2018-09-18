Calcutta Football League 2018: Mighty Mohun Bagan finished their CFL 2018 campaign unbeaten, defeating Mohammedan SC 2-1

CFL 2018 Champions Mohun Bagan finished their campaign undefeated for the 13th time

Full Time: Mohun Bagan 2-1 Mohammedan SC

Scorer: Phillip Adjha (72') for Mohammedan SC and Tirthankar Sarkar (83'), Pintu Mahata (90') for Mohun Bagan

MOM: Pintu Mahata

Tuesday afternoon's 'Mini Derby' was not for naming the new Champions of 2018 season's Calcutta Football League. The Maroon and Greens already bagged their 30th Calcutta Football League title, the first since 2009, defeating Calcutta Customs 2-0 earlier in their tenth fixture of the league.

Today in their last encounter, Sankarlal's men defeated Mohammedan SC 2-1 at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata and finished the league unbeaten for the 13th time.

In their last season, Mohun Bagan scripted a victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club with the same scoreline of 2-1 on September 11, 2017. In that game, Mohammedan SC got the early lead but failed to win the match against Mohun Bagan as the Mariners made the scoreline 2-1 in favor of them.

Coincidentally, the same story got repeated in today's match. Phillip Adjah's fine finish with a powerful right-footer gave MSC the lead in the 72nd minute of the match. Mohammedan Sporting failed to sustain the lead as 'Super-Sub' Tirthankar Sarkar equalized the scoreline with a brilliant free-kick for Mohun Bagan in the 83rd minute of the match.

Emerging player Pintu Mahata continued to showcase his talent and scored the decisive goal of the match in the 90th minute. His left-footer from Dicka's pass beat Priyant and found the back of the net.

Before today's match, out of last 242 head to head between these two Kolkata Giants, Mohun Bagan have won 117 games and scored 284 goals. On the other side, Mohammedan SC have managed to win only 43 games and scored 151 goals. The result of rest 82 matches was undecided.

After 11 games, CFL 2018 Champions Mohun Bagan ended their campaign at the top of the league table with 29 points. Throughout the league, they have scored 27 goals and conceded only 6 goals.

They are also having the maximum number of goal-difference of +21. The Maroon and Greens are the only team, who finished this season unbeaten. Dipanda Dicka has scored the maximum number of goals for the Mariners. Dicka has also finished this season as the top scorer of the league, with 10 goals.