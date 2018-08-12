Calcutta Football League 2018: Mighty Shankar saves Mohun Bagan from losing points, Green and Maroon brigade bags 3 vital points and moves to the top of the points table

Pritam Chatterjee FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 163 // 12 Aug 2018, 20:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Dipanda Dicka, the only goal scorer of the match

Full Time: Mohun Bagan 1-0 George Telegraph SC

Scorer: Aser Dipanda Dicka (72')

MOM: Shankar Roy (GK - Mohun Bagan)

Perennial Indian Football giants Mohun Bagan continued their winning streak and made it three on the trot as they defeated George Telegraph SC 1-0. Mighty Mariners took on George Telegraph SC in their third fixture of the Calcutta Football League Premier Division 'A' on Sunday, at the Mohun Bagan/CCFC ground.

Mohun Bagan, who have won the CFL title a mammoth 29 times in history, is now 5 points ahead of arch-rivals East Bengal who are on an 8-title winning streak in the CFL.

Having won their first two fixtures against Pathachakra and NBP Rainbow AC, Mohun Bagan was confident enough before the game against George Telegraph, but their performance was not just up to the mark. Both their previous victories have been hard fought and by a margin of only one goal and today also, the same story got repeated.

The Mariners created a lot of chances from the very beginning of the game as they were penetrating Telegraph's defence repeatedly. Abhishek Ambekar and Arijit Bagui stated wide on the left and right flank respectively. Shilton D'Silva, Pintu Mahata and Sourav Das formed the midfield trio with Aser Pierrick Dipanda and Henry Kisekka up front.

In the 6th minute of the match, Mohun Bagan earned a free-kick in a promising position after a handball offence from Telegraph's Nakamura. Dipanda Dicka took the freekick with great technique to the right top corner but it struck the crossbar and goes over for a goal-kick.

At the half-time, a substitution was made by Mohun Bagan as the hero of the previous match, Mehtab Hossain replaced Shilton D'Silva. And just 5 minutes after Mehtab's arrival on to the field, a freekick was floated into the box by him found the rampaging run of Eze Kingsley but his effort was just over the goal after a well-timed header.

In the 68th minute of the match, Mohun Bagan coach Sankarlal Chakraborty used his trump card as he sent Tirthankar Sarkar in place of Pintu Mahata. And just 4 minutes after Tirthankar's arrival on to the field, the deadlock was broken and the crowd erupts in joy! Mohun Bagan took the lead in the match with a subtle header of Dicka after a left-footed centre made by super-sub Tirthankar.

Mohun Bagan keeper Shankar Roy became the saviour for the Maroon and Greens as he defended back to back two headers. Stephen made the first header from Subha's cross which was deflected by Shankar and then he saved a return header made by Reo. The young man saved two sure shot goals.

After 4 minutes of added time, the referee blew the final whistle as Mohun Bagan won their third match in a row to stay atop the standings of the Calcutta Football League. The Maroon and Greens tried to force a second goal but had to be content with a 1-0 scoreline. Mohun Bagan remains undefeated in the league and secured 9 valuable points from 3 matches. In their next match, they will face Peerless SC on August 16.