Calcutta Football League 2018: Mohammedan SC vs Mohun Bagan - Telecast, Date, Start time and Where to watch online

The Mariners would look to end the Calcutta Football League (CFL) campaign with a win to have a perfect end to their 30th CFL Title Celebrations. Mohun Bagan have already bagged the league title after a comfortable 2-0 win over FCI (EZ) in the previous game and are sitting atop the table with 26 points from just 11 games. This is the first City League title for the Mariners after 2009 thus ending the eight year long East Bengal domination.

On the contrary, Mohammedan SC after a terrific win over East Bengal failed to go past a motivated Tollygunge Agragami side resulting in a 1-2 loss for the Raghu Nandi led side. Fans also raised 'Go Back! Raghu Nandi' after the game in the stadium premises indicating pressure on the coach to perform.

The Black Panthers (as they are known as) are famous for their inconsistency and the same trait has costed them the title yet again as the wait goes on for the Calcutta Football League title since 1981 with just 16 points from nine games. The Black Panthers would be eyeing yet another upset as the race for a Top Three finish intensifies with East Bengal.

Mohun Bagan's Yuta Kinowaki has joined the team practice but is doubtful for the game as he has not yet recovered properly. The Mohun Bagan Ground was packed to it's brim on the FCI game day and similar scenes can be expected at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium making the atmosphere intimidating and difficult for the opposition to perform.

Here is all you need about the upcoming match:

Date: September 18, 2018

Match: Mohammedan SC vs Mohun Bagan

Time: 4:30 PM, Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

Broadcast: Sadhna News Bangla

Live Stream: Sadhna News Bangla's official YouTube channel will provide live streaming

Will Mohammedan keep the pressure on to East Bengal for the third spot or will the Mariners run away with the game? Let us know your predictions in the comment section below.