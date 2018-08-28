Calcutta Football League 2018: Mohun Bagan AC vs Aryan Club - Telecast, Date, Start time and where to watch online

Practice Session: Mission CFL 2018 (Source: Mohun Bagan's Official Twitter Handle)

The Maroon and Greens recorded a whopping 5-0 win over West Bengal Police in their sixth match, at their club ground on Saturday. Now, before the Derby match against their arch-rivals East Bengal on September 2, the Mariners will take on Aryan Club in their seventh match of the Calcutta Football League (CFL) Premier Division ‘A’ 2018 on Wednesday, at Kayani Stadium.

The confidence level of Sankarlal Chakraborty's men will be high enough in their match against Aryan as they not only secured vital three points, also compensated the deficit of their goal difference, against Sahadev Bhowmick’s West Bengal Police in their previous match. The Mariners are now the second topper of the league table, as they are trailing their rival club by a goal in the goal-difference column, though both the clubs have earned 16 points.

The Maroon and Green brigade will be in the comfort zone, as they played a spectacular team game in their previous match, which also relieved the Bagan thinktank of his midfield concerns. Unlike their early matches of the league, Mohun Bagan improved their accuracy and precision as they played a complete game in their previous match, for which they successfully increased the margin of victory. D’Silva and Sourav’s partnership functioned perfectly at the centre of the field. They not only moored the midfield but also initiated attacks and made shrewd forward passes, which were a zestful break from their prosy game in the previous matches.

The 'Hat-trick Hero' of the previous match, Dipanda Dicka and fit-again Henry Kisekka will try to dominate their opponents from the very beginning of the game. They will be focusing on scoring early goals, which will help Mohun Bagan securing another big-margin victory against Aryan.

On the other side, the performance of the so-called 'Giant Killers', Aryan Club has not been satisfactory throughout the league. Till now, Aryan have played five matches and have won only two. With seven points, they are now holding the seventh position of the league table.

Though Bagan got a sloth start, they are gaining steam at the right time. The Mariners will try to keep their performance unaltered in their match against Aryan, to move on to the top spot of the league table again by registering a big margin victory over their opponent.

All you need to know about the upcoming match

Date: August 29, 2018

Match: Mohun Bagan vs Aryan Club

Time: 2:30 PM, Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: Kalyani Stadium

Broadcast: Sadhna News Bangla

Live Stream: Sadhna News Bangla's official YouTube channel will provide live streaming (Yet not confirmed)