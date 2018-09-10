Calcutta Football League 2018, Mohun Bagan AC vs Calcutta Customs: Telecast, Date, Start time and where to watch online

The Maroon and Greens are eyeing their 30th CFL title since 2009

The Maroon and Greens lodged a humongous 5-0 victory over FCI FC in their last encounter on September 5, Wednesday at their club ground. Exactly after one week, the Mariners will take Calcutta Customs on in their tenth match of the Calcutta Football League (CFL) Premier Division ‘A’ 2018 on September 12, Wednesday at Mohun Bagan/CCFC Ground, which can be the decisive match of the league.

After sharing points with their arch-rivals East Bengal in this season's first high voltage Kolkata Derby, Mohun Bagan not only grabbed crucial three points from their ninth match against FCI FC, also took a significant lead in the goal difference column. Currently, the Mariners are leading the league table with 23 points from nine matches. They are also having the highest goal difference of +18, six more than that of their rival club.

This year, Sankarlal's men are having their dream run in the league. The goal-machine of Bagan, Aser Dipanda Dicka has already scored 10 goals for his team, including two hat-tricks. Currently, he is the top scorer of the CFL 2018 season. The Henry-Dicka duo has relaxed the Bagan thinktank, as well as the team management so far.

Emerging players like Pintu Mahata and Arijit Bagui have also showcased their talents in this season of Calcutta Football League. Most of the goals for Bagan have been scored from their assists. Mohun Bagan midfield has also become more active than their previous matches in this league. Sourav Das and Shilton D'Silva have also improved their accuracy in order to create a lot of fruitful chances. The upshot, the Mariners will be focusing on a huge victory over Customs again on Wednesday, to be in their comfort zone.

On the other side, Rajib Dey's Calcutta Customs are the second team, who have not lost a single match yet in the league. They already have held East Bengal to a goalless draw earlier in this league. Now, they definitely will try to end the dream run of the Maroon and Green brigade on Wednesday, to make the league more thrilling and grandiose.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming match:

Date: September 12, 2018

Match: Mohun Bagan vs Calcutta Customs

Time: 4:30 PM, Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: Mohun Bagan/CCFC Ground, Kolkata

Broadcast: Sadhna News Bangla

Live Stream: Sadhna News Bangla's official YouTube channel will provide live streaming