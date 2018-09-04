Calcutta Football League 2018: Mohun Bagan AC vs FCI FC - Telecast, Date, Start time and where to watch online

Pritam Chatterjee

The Maroon and Greens will look forward to a big victory over FCI

After sharing points with their arch-rivals East Bengal in a high voltage Kolkata Derby on Sunday, the Mariners will take Food Corporation of India Football Club on in their ninth match of the Calcutta Football League (CFL) Premier Division ‘A’ 2018 on Wednesday at Mohun Bagan/CCFC Ground.

Sankarlal's men literally got the golden opportunity to finish the Calcutta Football League (CFL) off on Sunday as they got an early 2-0 lead within the opening 30 minutes of the game, but failed to keep the scoreline in their favour. East Bengal made an exquisite comeback to convert the scoreline into 2-2 from 0-2. Currently, both the teams have the same points (20) and goal difference (+13). As the Maroon and Greens have scored more goals than the Red and Golds, they are leading the league table.

Both the Kolkata Giants will not just try to bag victories in their upcoming three matches but also look to score as many goals as possible, to finish the league as the league topper.

On Wednesday against FCI, Bagan midfielders Sourav Das and Shilton D'Silva will have to take more responsibility as Sankarlal's trump card, Mehtab Hossain will not be there due to his injury in the previous game. Both the Bagan midfielders displayed their impressive performance in the Kolkata Derby on Sunday. They will have to keep their performance unaltered in order to achieve a big-margin win, as well as to impress their team management.

Both the Mohun Bagan strikers, Aser Dipanda and Henry Kisekka are in good goalscoring form and certainly, that has relieved Sankarlal Chakraborty. And of course, the hero of the Kolkata Derby, Pintu Mahata has been the greatest discovery for Mohun Bagan this season. His partnership with Britto PM can be the game-changing factor for the Maroon and Greens.

On the other hand, the 11th placed team in the league table, Bikash Panji's FCI have nothing to lose. So far, they have managed to score only 4 goals, and have conceded 12 in seven matches. Now it's time to see if FCI can make the match difficult for their rivals or not.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming match:

Date: September 5, 2018

Match: Mohun Bagan vs FCI

Time: 4:30 PM, Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: Mohun Bagan/CCFC Ground, Kolkata

Broadcast: Sadhna News Bangla

Live Stream: Sadhna News Bangla's official YouTube channel will provide live streaming