Calcutta Football League 2018: Mohun Bagan vs Tollygunge Agragami - Telecast, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch online

The Green and Maroons during their practice season on Saturday (Source: Mohun Bagan's Twitter handle)

Mohun Bagan will look forward to bettering their performance in their fifth match of the Calcutta Football League (CFL) Premier Division ‘A’ when they take on Ali Reja's Tollygunge Agragami on Sunday at their home ground.

After getting a good start in the league, Mohun Bagan suddenly lost their rhythm, as they dropped points against Peerless in their fourth match of the league. Though Henry Kisekka scored a goal for his side, former Mariner Ansumana Kromah equalized the scoreline for Peerless and hence, the Maroon and Greens failed to earn vital three points.

After scoring against his former club, Ansumana Kromah appeared to be unhappy. He said, "I feel really sorry for them. I can't even celebrate the goal against Mohun Bagan. Though I'm not a part of that team right now, once a Mariner is always a Mariner. I love Mohun Bagan, and will forever."

Sankarlal Chakraborty's men have so far scored six goals in four matches and have conceded three. Though Aser Dipanda and Henry Kisekka have done their job well so far, the Bagan thinktank seems concerned about the midfield of the team as the players are finding it difficult to unlock the tottering defence of their opponent.

The most important issue is that Mariners are creating a lot of opportunities in every match, but are failing to utilize those. They have to improve their accuracy in order to achieve better goal difference, otherwise, they would have to face the same situation just like the previous year. East Bengal won their 8th title in 2017 season just because of better goal difference.

On the other side, Ali Reja's men didn't get a good start as they expected. Tollygunge haven't scored a single goal yet in the league. So far, they have only faced defeat as Pathachakra FC and Aryan became successful in earning three points against them.

The Maroon and Green fans are expecting a big win against Tollygunge on Sunday, as goal difference is an important factor in order to achieve the championship.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming match:

Date: August 19, 2018

Match: Mohun Bagan vs Tollygunge Agragami

Time: 4:30 PM, Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: Mohun Bagan/CCFC Ground, Kolkata

Broadcast: Sadhna News Bangla

Live Stream: Sadhna News Bangla's official YouTube channel will provide live streaming