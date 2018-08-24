Calcutta Football League 2018: Mohun Bagan AC vs West Bengal Police - Telecast, Date, Start time and where to watch online

The Kolkata Giants will look forward towards a big victory over shaky Police

After thrashing Tollygunge Agragami at their home ground 3-0 in their fifth match, the Maroon and Greens will lock horns with West Bengal Police in their sixth match of the Calcutta Football League (CFL) Premier Division ‘A’ 2018 on Saturday.

While taking on West Bengal Police, Mohun Bagan will not only be focusing on achieving three points but also scoring as many goals as possible, in order to diminish the goal difference between them and their arch-rivals, the Red and Golds, who currently are at the top of the league table. Bastob Roy's men are currently having a goal difference of 11, while the Mariners are having only 6.

The scorer of the first match of the league, Henry Kisekka will be back on Saturday's match. The Henry and Dicka duo will be looking forward to firing on against their opponents to earn a big-margin victory.

On the other side, West Bengal Police will be under pressure against the Mariners as they have already conceded eight goals in four matches and have managed to earn only a single point. It will be a golden opportunity for the Mariners to compensate the deficit of goal difference against the shaky Police.

Bagan thinktank, Sankar Lal Chakraborty has also clarified that his team is looking for more than just three points, as he stated, "We definitely will be focusing on scoring more goals tomorrow. For that, we have to reduce the wastages of the chances as most of the strikers are misfiring. We have to take the opportunities and have to convert them to a sure goal. Now we are at such a stage, where we just can not take any of our opponents lightly."

The Maroon and Green fans will be expecting a big-margin win against West Bengal Police on Saturday, in order to achieve the championship by minimizing the goal difference between them and the Red and Golds.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming match:

Date: August 25, 2018

Match: Mohun Bagan vs West Bengal Police

Time: 4:30 PM, Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: Mohun Bagan/CCFC Ground, Kolkata

Broadcast: Sadhna News Bangla

Live Stream: Sadhna News Bangla's official YouTube channel will provide live streaming