Calcutta Football League 2018: Mohun Bagan ends successful CFL campaign with a win, Shankarlal hails Tirthankar for the match-saving effort

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 191 // 18 Sep 2018, 23:10 IST

Kim Kima (left) in action during the match against Mohammedan Sporting Club

Mohun Bagan maintained their unbeaten streak with a 2-1 win against Mohammedan Sporting Club to win the Calcutta Football League after 8 years. The champions came back after trailing 0- 1 in the last quarter of the match to script a memorable victory at the floodlit Salt Lake Stadium. Bagan coach Shankarlal Chakraborty was pleased with the performance and was happy to end the campaign with a win!

During the post-match press conference, Shankarlal said, “We started with a win and ended with a win, and the trophy came along with us in the end. It is always difficult to play when you have already reached the target. On top of that were without 4-5 players. But we managed to hold on, I made a few changes and we'' came back.”

Tirthankar Sarkar scored the equaliser and turned the tide in Bagan’s favour. Shankarlal addressed the importance of the experienced player and how he is utilised. “Tirthankar has been our saviour in a couple of matches before. He was brought on when we were in danger. He is a player of good quality and has to be introduced at correct moments; he is not a player who will play for 90 minutes,” said Shankarlal.

The first half of the match was pretty dull with both the teams failing to score. Mohun Bagan did not get any a clear shot at the target although they came close a few times. Mohammedan Sporting club played well in the last 10 minutes with Bazie Armand playing the anchor role in the midfield.

Mohun Bagan was denied an opening goal in the 66th minute when Kamran Farooq averted the danger after Kingsley’s head was travelling into the net. Azharuddin Mallick and Abinash Ruidas also had their share of tough luck with each of them failing to convert.

To the surprise of everyone, super sub-Philip Adjah, who scored a brace against East Bengal, produced a brilliant kick from an acute angle inside the box to take the lead in the 73rd minute. Tirthankar Sarkar’s precise free-kick levelled it for the crowned champions in the 82nd minute. Bagan’s young sensation Pintu Mahata finished the CFL campaign on a high after netting the winner in the 90th minute with a left-footer to seal the deal for the green and maroon brigade!