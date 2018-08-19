Calcutta Football League 2018: Mohun Bagan got their campaign back on track with an impressive 3-0 victory over Tollygunge Agragami

Perennial Indian Football giants Mohun Bagan secured an impressive victory in a spectacular game on Sunday as they thrashed Tollygunge Agragami 3-0 at Mohun Bagan/CCFC Ground in their fifth fixture of the Calcutta Football League Premier Division 'A'. Aser Dipanda, Azharuddin Mullick and William Fela's contribution not only helped the Mariners to come back on their winning track but also placed Mohun Bagan at the top of the league table.

The margin of victory could have been much more for the Maroon and Greens as a lot of chances were created, and those were too close to be a goal. Mohun Bagan earned a penalty in the 10th minute of the match as Pintu Mahata was fouled in the box of Tollygunge, but Aser Dipanda failed to utilize that golden opportunity as Tollygunge goalie Subham made a great save and deflected the shot of Dicka.

Today, Mariners became successful to score a couple of goals in the first half of the match, unlike their previous matches, where the decisive goals came in the second half of the games.

In the 28th minute of the game, Dipanda Dicka made the scoreline 1-0 for his side as his shot found the target from a pass of Arijit Bagui. Four minutes later, Azharuddin's header from Pintu's corner found the net again as the Maroon and Greens took the lead of 2-0.

Today, mighty Mariners were repeatedly penetrating the defence of Tollygunge and as a result, they successfully created five-six more chances, those could be converted into a goal. But Aser Dipanda and Azharuddin Mullick failed to utilize those opportunities.

In the second half of the game, it seemed like the match was going on between Mohun Bagan and Subham, the Tollygunge keeper, instead of Mohun Bagan and Tollygunge. The defenders of Tollygunge were unable to obstruct the Mohun Bagan players and as a result, the Mariners were able to create back to back opportunities. But Subham deflected all the shots and saved Tollygunge from a shameful defeat.

In the 80th minute of the match, William Fela replaced Britto, and just after 3 minutes of his arrival, William scored an exquisite goal from Azhar's pinpoint cross. Mohun Bagan took the 3-0 lead over Tollygunge after the goal of 'Super-Sub' William.

The Kolkata Giants successfully controlled the pace of the game against Tollygunge to keep the scoreline 3-0 till the match ending whistle was blown by match referee Pranjal Banerjee. Mohun Bagan secured vital 3 points to get the top position back from their arch-rivals, East Bengal. After today's match, Mohun Bagan earned 13 points from 5 matches, with a goal difference of 6.

In their next match, Mohun Bagan will take on West Bengal Police on 25th August, Saturday at their home ground.